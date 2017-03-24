Cline ready to start new role as chamber CEO

It was announced Thursday that there will be a new CEO for a local Chamber of Commerce.

Joshua Cline will be the new Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce CEO. He's replacing Marc Meachum, who is retiring.

As the voice of local business, he believes the Chamber of Commerce is a great institution.

"It's run by the volunteers. The staff are there to make the volunteer goals happen. So, having a strong chamber board and organization goes a long way in finding what the needs of the community are. How do we voice those and represent them in Richmond and Charleston."

Cline will take over as CEO next month.

Though he wouldn't give any specific goals just yet, he says he wants to continue representing businesses well.