Prescribed burns in Grandview shows how fires benefit ecosystem

Even though we think of the Park Service as the protectors of our national forests, sometimes they have to burn a forest to save it.

"The benefit of doing a prescribed fire like this is, it's a means of fire control," said Dave Bieri, Public Information Officer for National Park Service.

In this case, a prescribed burn will help the Grandview area of the New River Gorge National River.

"As we have gotten more and more development around the park, we put fires out. As you put fires out, you get more and more fuels developed, more logs and dead ground leaves," Bieri informed.

Fires have a lot of benefits to the ecosystem like burning fuel, but specifically with this prescribed burn, there's something much more going on.

"This is really part of a study we're doing to look at how the oak forest is regenerating. This is primarily oak species and we're seeing it's not regenerating as much as it use to," Bieri said.

Bieri also says the lack of oak regeneration may be due to the lack of fire in the area or over browsing by deer.

"Over the next few years we'll be able to study this and have a better idea of how deer browsing and the fire affects the oak regeneration," said Bieri.

During these burns, safety is the number one priority.

"We've got hose laying all around it, so we have water available to cut things down if it gets a little more intense than we want. So, a lot of preparation goes into it beforehand," Bieri said.

For those out enjoying nature, Park Ranger, Leah Perkowski-Sisk, urges people to be safe, "just be careful around fire. You don't need huge bonfires. Check the local regulations for the area and make sure that you're not in fire season. Pay attention to the weather, the wind, and just use common sense."