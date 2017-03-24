Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash back in court

BECKLEY, W.VA. (WVVA) There were tense moments in a Raleigh County courtroom on Friday as a Miami man charged in a fatal wrong-way crash in Raleigh County appears for an Evidentiary Hearing in the civil case.

State Police say Rafael Herrera turned around at the Ghent tollbooth on Interstate 77 and headed North in the wrong direction in March of 2015. He crashed into Lisa McCormick of Knoxville, Tennessee, killing her on impact. Three teenage girls were critically wounded in the accident.

McCormick's family and attorneys for both sides were in court for Friday's hearing, when attorneys disputed a statement given by Herrera following the crash.

Herrera was in the hospital and had yet to be formally charged, when his attorney claimed a State Trooper translator gave Herrera false information in process of obtaining his statement. The attorney said the suspect was told three people were killed in the crash, when in fact, only one person was dead and three others were in the hospital.

An attorney for the family argued the number does not change Herrera's statement or the fact that his actions led to McCormick's death that day.

Attorneys also argued over whether Herrera's medical records during his time in the hospital should be admissible in trial.

At the end of the hearing, Judge John Hutchison decided it would be up to a jury to decide whether it was a voluntary statement. He ordered the transcript of the statement to be turned over to attorneys in the civil case.



Herrera was wanted out of Pennsylvania for making terrorist threats and was on probation in Florida at the time of the crash. He was indicted in last January and charged with murder in the crash. He is still awaiting trial on the criminal charges.