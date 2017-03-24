Beckley man busted with 15 ounces of meth - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley man busted with 15 ounces of meth

Posted:
Anslem Holder Anslem Holder
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Task force officers in Raleigh County arrest a man on methamphetamine charges.

Anslem Holder, 51, of Beckley is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Officers found 15 ounces of crystal meth, four ounces of marijuana, and multiple firearms dung a search of Holder's home on Hargrove Street. 

Holder has been arraigned and released on $25,000 bond.

The Beckley/ Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit handled the investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.