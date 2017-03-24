Beckley man busted with 15 ounces of meth

Task force officers in Raleigh County arrest a man on methamphetamine charges.

Anslem Holder, 51, of Beckley is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Officers found 15 ounces of crystal meth, four ounces of marijuana, and multiple firearms dung a search of Holder's home on Hargrove Street.

Holder has been arraigned and released on $25,000 bond.

The Beckley/ Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit handled the investigation.