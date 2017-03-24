March 2017: More than 70 indicted in Tazewell County

More than 70 men and woman have been indicted by the Grand Jury in Tazewell County.

Charges include assault, burglary, child endangerment, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, malicious wounding and murder.

Barry Joe Coleman, 39, of Richands, VA has been indicted on a capital murder charge, as well as statutory burglary and drug offenses. Coleman is accused of stabbing Nancy Carolyn Smith, 58, to death in December 2015. Click here to read a previous report.

Below is the full list of Tazewell County indictments:

TAZEWELL COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

GRAND JURY

MARCH 14, 2017

Defendant : Adams, Fritz Edward Lee

Age: 35

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Child Endangerment

Defendant : Alexander, Yetosha Donutae

Age: 35

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Concealment > $200

3 Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

4 Concealment - 3rd offense

5 Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

6 Concealment - 3rd offense

7 Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

Defendant : Amos, Robert Douglas

Age: 48

War, WV

Charges : 1 Grand Larceny

2 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

3 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

Defendant : Anderson, Darryl Lee

Age: 56

Falls Mills, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Bailey, Danny Joe

Age: 49

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Child Endangerment

2 DUI - 2nd Conviction w/Child w/i less than 5 years

3 Drive While License Revoked - 2nd Offense

Defendant : Ballard, Julie Ann

Age: 47

Cedar Bluff, VA

Charges : 1 Grand Larceny

2 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

3 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

4 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

5 Failure to Appear

6 Failure to Appear

Defendant : Bandy, Justin Brian

Age: 35

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Robbery of a Residence

2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member - Third Offense

3 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Defendant : Buskill, Matthew Stephen

Age: 40

Cedar Bluff, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense

2 Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses

3 Concealment - 3rd offense

4 Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses

5 Concealment - 3rd offense

6 Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses

Defendant : Cadle, Christopher Don

Age: 28

Pounding Mill, VA

Charges : 1 Threaten by Letter Communication

Defendant : Cartwright, Jonathan Allan

Age: 27

Anawalt, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Forgery

3 Uttering a Forged Check

4 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

5 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

6 Forgery

7 Uttering a Forged Check

8 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

9 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

Defendant : Cartwright, Ramona Marie

Age: 23

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug

2 Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug

3 Marijuana - Sell/Distribute less than 1/2 oz. (Misdemeanor)

4 Possess Schedule IV Drug

5 Possess Schedule VI Drug

6 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

Defendant : Coleman, Barry Joe

Age: 39

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Capital Murder - Robbery

2 Robbery of Business

3 Statutory Burglary of Building while Armed w/i Rape/Rob/Murder

4 Abduction

5 Solicit by Ineligible Person - Violate 18.2-308.2(2)(M)

6 Possess Schedule III Drug

7 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

8 Cruelty to Animals

9 Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon - Violent

Defendant : Compton, Shawn Dale

Age: 40

Swords Creek, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Cook, Marcella Hope

Age: 38

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense

Defendant : Cook, Thomas Gene

Age: 24

Raysal, WV

Charges : 1 Firearm - Shoot From Motor Vehicle

2 Discharge Firearm or Missiles In/At Occupied Building - Unlawfully

3 Reckless Driving-Endanger Life/Limb

4 Hunt or Fish w/out Consent of Owner

5 Take Game/Fish During Closed Season

6 Spot-Light for Deer w/Weapon in Vehicle

7 Firearm - Reckless Handling

Defendant : Davis, Mark Bradley

Age: 30

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Forgery

2 Uttering a Forged Check

3 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

4 Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud

5 Forgery

6 Uttering a Forged Check

7 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

8 Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud

9 Forgery

10 Uttering a Forged Check

11 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

12 Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud

13 Forgery

14 Uttering a Forged Check

15 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

16 Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud

17 Forgery

18 Uttering a Forged Check

19 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

20 Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud

21 Forgery

22 Uttering a Forged Check

23 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

24 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

Defendant : Diles, Kevin Wayne

Age: 28

Raven, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense

2 Concealed Weapon

Defendant : Dominy, Melissa Paige

Age: 40

Clintwood, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense

2 Failure to Appear

Defendant : Doss, Robert Lee

Age: 37

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Statutory Burglary

2 Grand Larceny

3 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

Defendant : Frazier, Larry Wayne

Age: 65

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Aggravated Sexual Battery by Parent/Grandparent-Victim 13-17 yoa

Defendant : Gentry, Brandon Earl

Age: 34

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug

2 Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug

3 Marijuana - Sell/Distribute less than 1/2 oz. (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Goodman, Christeena Marie

Age: 25

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Credit Card Theft

3 Credit Card Forgery

4 Credit Card Forgery

5 Credit Card Fraud (Misdemeanor)

6 Receive Goods from Credit Fraud <$200

7 Petit Larceny

Defendant : Hahn, Raymond Robert

Age: 64

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 DUI - 3rd Conviction w/i 10 Years

Defendant : Hale, Misty Gale

Age: 34

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200

Defendant : Harris, Sam Luther

Age: 49

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Defendant : Harsanyi, Joseph Wayne

Age: 41

Oakvale, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200

Defendant : Hawkins, Lauren Michelle

Age: 23

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Cruelty/Injury to Children

2 Destruction of Property - >/= $1000

Defendant : Hicks, Jason Stuart

Age: 45

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle >$200

2 Driving While Intoxicated

Defendant : Houk, Thomas Randall

Age: 38

Bluefield, WV

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

Defendant : Howard, Mark Wayne

Age: 58

Falls Mills, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense

2 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

3 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

4 Drive Suspended Operators License (1st offense)

Defendant : Hurst, Trey McCoy

Age: 20

Princeton, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Concealment > $200

3 Concealment > $200

Defendant : Ingram, Derrick Kristian

Age: 38

Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Strangulation of Another

2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member

3 Resisting Lawful Arrest (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Jackson, Jemilah Ashia

Age: 23

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Hit and Run - Damage to Attended Property

Defendant : Johnson, Bryan Keith

Age: 30

Raven, VA

Charges : 1 Wounding - Malicious

2 Strangulation of Another

3 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

Defendant : Johnson, Johnny David

Age: 26

Raven, VA

Charges : 1 Wounding - Malicious

2 Wounding - Malicious

3 Wounding - Malicious

Defendant : Jordan, Juwan Russell

Age: 20

Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Strangulation of Another

2 Assault and Battery

Defendant : Justice, Randall Dee

Age: 50

Cedar Bluff, VA

Charges : 1 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member - Third Offense

2 Attempted Strangulation of Another

3 Violation of Protective Order

Defendant : Keen, Tanesha Michelle

Age: 23

Haysi, VA

Charges : 1 Child Endangerment

2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member

3 Common Law Trespass

Defendant : Kidd, Belinda Anne Craft

Age: 36

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Schedule VI Drug

Defendant : Knuckles, Michael Scott

Age: 33

Princeton, WV

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200

2 Trespass (misdemeanor)

Defendant : Lambert, Jennifer Dixie

Age: 23

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Lane, Dwayne Akeem

Age: 27

Charleston, WV

Charges : 1 Possession of Drugs or Marijuana by Inmate

2 Telephone Calls - Obscene/Threatening

Defendant : Lawrence, Donald Ray

Age: 74

Princeton, WV

Charges : 1 Firearm - Falsify Consent Form

Defendant : Lawrence, Russell Allan

Age: 42

Princeton, WV

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200

2 Concealment > $200

3 Concealment > $200

4 Concealment > $200

5 Concealment - Misdemeanor (2nd Offense)

6 Concealment > $200 (Attempt)

7 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Lester, George Christopher

Age: 42

Grundy, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possession of Two or More Substances to Manufacture Methamphetamine

3 Possess Schedule III Drug

4 Driving While Intoxicated

5 Drive While License Revoked - 3rd or Subsequent Offense

Defendant : Lester, Misty Nicole

Age: 27

Bastian, VA

Charges : 1 Statutory Burglary

2 Petit Larceny (3rd or Subsequent offense)

3 Forgery

4 Uttering a Forged Check

5 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

6 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

7 Forgery

8 Uttering a Forged Check

9 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

10 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

11 Forgery

12 Uttering a Forged Check

13 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Attempt)

14 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

15 Forgery

16 Uttering a Forged Check

17 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

18 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

19 Forgery

20 Uttering a Forged Check

21 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

22 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

23 Forgery

24 Uttering a Forged Check

25 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

26 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

27 Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses

Defendant : Lowery, Troy Lane

Age: 38

Pounding Mill, VA

Charges : 1 Strangulation of Another

2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member

Defendant : McCoy, James Edward

Age: 49

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Breaking and Entering Railroad Car - Storage Vehicle

2 Possession of Burglary Tools

3 Destruction of Property - >/= $1000

4 Enter Property w/intent to Damage

Defendant : McCoy, Jerry Lee

Age: 43

Statesville, NC

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Driving While Intoxicated

3 Refusal of Blood/Breath Test-1st Offense

4 Drive without Operators License

Defendant : McCoy, Patty Jo

Age: 55

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Schedule IV Drug

3 Possess Schedule VI Drug

Defendant : Milam, Wesley Kurt

Age: 32

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Sell/Distribute, etc. Schedule VI drug

3 Possess Schedule VI Drug

4 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

5 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Mullins, Sharon Anita

Age: 59

Avondale, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Concealment > $200

3 Receive Stolen Property -$200 or more

Defendant : Nichols, Candace Brooke

Age: 23

Anawalt, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Forgery

3 Uttering a Forged Check

4 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

5 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

6 Forgery

7 Uttering a Forged Check

8 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

9 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

Defendant : Pendergrass, Allene Renee

Age: 46

Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Child Endangerment

2 Child Endangerment

3 DUI - 1st Conviction w/Child

4 Failure to use Child Restraint

5 Failure to use Child Restraint

Defendant : Powell, Jeffrey Eugene

Age: 35

Bluefield, WV

Charges : 1 Grand Larceny

2 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

3 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

4 Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

5 Grand Larceny

6 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

7 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

8 Statutory Burglary

Defendant : Presley, Shannon Nicklous

Age: 39

Cedar Bluff, VA

Charges : 1 Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle >$200

Defendant : Price, Michael Christopher

Age: 32

Bandy, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200

2 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

3 Possess Schedule IV Drug

4 Possess Schedule VI Drug

Defendant : Riley, Willis Cameron

Age: 23

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Grand Larceny - Motor Vehicle

2 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

Defendant : Roberts, Robert Coleman

Age: 42

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Statutory Burglary of Building w/i Larceny

2 Grand Larceny

3 Statutory Burglary of Building w/i Larceny

4 Robbery of Business with Use of Gun or Simulated Gun

Defendant : Shrader, Robert David

Age: 38

Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Defendant : Sizemore, Tonya Lynn

Age: 38

Beckley, WV

Charges : 1 Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses

Defendant : Smith, Billy Devert

Age: 40

Pocahontas, VA

Charges : 1 Rape

Defendant : Stanford, Kayla Nicole

Age: 24

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense

Defendant : Starling, David Lee

Age: 50

Bluefield, WV

Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense

Defendant : Stevens, Brandon Lee

Age: 33

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 DUI - 3rd Conviction w/i 5 Years

2 Refusal of Blood/Breath Test-3rd DUI/Refusal w/i 10 Years

3 Driving with Suspended License after DWI Conviction

4 Drinking While Driving - Open Container in Vehicle

5 Failure to Appear

Defendant : Stevens, Bryane Albert

Age: 59

Cedar Bluff, VA

Charges : 1 Possession of Two or More Substances to Manufacture Methamphetamine

2 Manufacturing of Methamphetamine

Defendant : Stewart, Casey Clapp

Age: 45

Newton, NC

Charges : 1 Grand Larceny - Motor Vehicle

Defendant : Stiltner, Nancy Rebecca

Age: 34

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Credit Card Theft

3 Credit Card Forgery

4 Credit Card Forgery

5 Credit Card Fraud (Misdemeanor)

6 Receive Goods from Credit Fraud <$200

7 Petit Larceny

Defendant : Strouth, Amanda Jane

Age: 36

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Schedule IV Drug

3 Possess Schedule VI Drug

Defendant : Taylor, Rodney Dale

Age: 53

Bandy, VA

Charges : 1 Firearm - Possess/Transport/Conceal -

Convicted Felon

Defendant : Thompson, Katelyn Marie

Age: 21

Spanishburg, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Concealment > $200

3 Concealment > $200

4 Concealment > $200

5 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Vance, Russell Brian

Age: 54

Jolo, WV

Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense

2 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

Defendant : Wiles, Erin Lea

Age: 32

Boissevain, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Woods, Jeffrey Allen

Age: 29

Bluefield, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Concealment > $200

3 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

Defendant : Wright, Elizabeth Kathryn

Age: 49

Raven, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Defendant : Wright, Jason Anthony

Age: 30

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Grand Larceny

3 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

4 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

Defendant : Wyrick, Jamie Wayne

Age: 40

Cedar Bluff, VA

Charges : 1 Grand Larceny - Motor Vehicle