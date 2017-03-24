March 2017: More than 70 indicted in Tazewell County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

March 2017: More than 70 indicted in Tazewell County

Barry Joe Coleman
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

More than 70 men and woman have been indicted by the Grand Jury in Tazewell County.

Charges include assault, burglary, child endangerment, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, malicious wounding and murder.

Barry Joe Coleman, 39, of Richands, VA has been indicted on a capital murder charge, as well as statutory burglary and drug offenses. Coleman is accused of stabbing Nancy Carolyn Smith, 58, to death in December 2015. Click here to read a previous report

Below is the full list of Tazewell County indictments:

TAZEWELL COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

GRAND JURY

MARCH 14, 2017

          Defendant : Adams, Fritz Edward Lee

                              Age:  35

                              North Tazewell, VA                                                

             Charges : 1                      Child Endangerment

                              

          Defendant : Alexander, Yetosha Donutae

                              Age:  35

                              North Tazewell, VA                                                

             Charges : 1                      Conspiracy                                             

                               2                      Concealment > $200                               

                               3                      Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor     

                               4                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

                               5                      Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor     

                               6                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

                               7                      Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor     

          Defendant : Amos, Robert Douglas

                              Age:  48

                              War, WV                                                               

             Charges : 1                      Grand Larceny                                        

                               2                      Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

                               3                      Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

          Defendant : Anderson, Darryl Lee

                              Age:  56

                              Falls Mills, VA

                            

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

          Defendant : Bailey, Danny Joe

                              Age:  49

                              North Tazewell, VA                                                

             Charges : 1                      Child Endangerment                                

                               2                      DUI - 2nd Conviction w/Child w/i less than 5 years

                               3                      Drive While License Revoked - 2nd Offense

          Defendant : Ballard, Julie Ann

                              Age:  47

                              Cedar Bluff, VA                                                     

             Charges : 1                      Grand Larceny                                        

                               2                      Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

                               3                      Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

                               4                      Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               5                      Failure to Appear                                    

                               6                      Failure to Appear                                    

          Defendant : Bandy, Justin Brian

                              Age:  35

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Robbery of a Residence                          

                               2                      Assault and Battery Against a Family Member - Third Offense

                               3                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

          Defendant : Buskill, Matthew Stephen

                              Age: 40

                              Cedar Bluff, VA                                                     

             Charges : 1                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

                               2                      Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses

                               3                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

                               4                      Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses

                               5                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

                               6                      Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses

          Defendant : Cadle, Christopher Don

                              Age:  28

                              Pounding Mill, VA                                                  

             Charges : 1                      Threaten by Letter Communication           

          Defendant : Cartwright, Jonathan Allan

                              Age:  27

                              Anawalt, WV                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Conspiracy                                             

                               2                      Forgery                                                  

                               3                      Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               4                      Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               5                      Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

                               6                      Forgery                                                  

                               7                      Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               8                      Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               9                      Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

          Defendant : Cartwright, Ramona Marie

                              Age:  23

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug

                               2                      Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug

                               3                      Marijuana - Sell/Distribute less than 1/2 oz. (Misdemeanor)

                               4                      Possess Schedule IV Drug                      

                               5                      Possess Schedule VI Drug                      

                               6                      Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense         

          Defendant : Coleman, Barry Joe

                              Age:  39

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Capital Murder - Robbery                        

                               2                      Robbery of Business                               

                               3                      Statutory Burglary of Building while Armed w/i Rape/Rob/Murder

                               4                      Abduction                                               

                               5                      Solicit by Ineligible Person - Violate 18.2-308.2(2)(M)

                               6                      Possess Schedule III Drug                       

                               7                      Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

                               8                      Cruelty to Animals                                   

                               9                      Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon - Violent

          Defendant : Compton, Shawn Dale

                              Age:  40

                              Swords Creek, VA                                                 

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

          Defendant : Cook, Marcella Hope

                              Age: 38

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

          Defendant : Cook, Thomas Gene

                              Age:  24

                              Raysal, WV                                                           

             Charges : 1                      Firearm - Shoot From Motor Vehicle         

                               2                      Discharge Firearm or Missiles In/At Occupied Building - Unlawfully

                               3                      Reckless Driving-Endanger Life/Limb       

                               4                      Hunt or Fish w/out Consent of Owner       

                               5                      Take Game/Fish During Closed Season   

                               6                      Spot-Light for Deer w/Weapon in Vehicle  

                               7                      Firearm - Reckless Handling                    

                            

          Defendant : Davis, Mark Bradley

                              Age:  30

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Forgery                                                  

                               2                      Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               3                      Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

                               4                      Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud        

                               5                      Forgery                                                  

                               6                      Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               7                      Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

                               8                      Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud        

                               9                      Forgery                                                  

                               10                    Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               11                    Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

                               12                    Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud        

                               13                    Forgery                                                  

                               14                    Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               15                    Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

                               16                    Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud        

                               17                    Forgery                                                  

                               18                    Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               19                    Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

                               20                    Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud        

                               21                    Forgery                                                  

                               22                    Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               23                    Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               24                    Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

          Defendant : Diles, Kevin Wayne

                              Age:  28

                              Raven, VA                                                            

             Charges : 1                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

                               2                      Concealed Weapon                                 

          Defendant : Dominy, Melissa Paige

                              Age:  40

                              Clintwood, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

                               2                      Failure to Appear                                    

          Defendant : Doss, Robert Lee

                              Age:  37

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Statutory Burglary                                   

                               2                      Grand Larceny                                        

                               3                      Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

                            

          Defendant : Frazier, Larry Wayne

                              Age:  65

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Aggravated Sexual Battery by Parent/Grandparent-Victim 13-17 yoa

          Defendant : Gentry, Brandon Earl

                              Age:  34

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug

                               2                      Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug

                               3                      Marijuana - Sell/Distribute less than 1/2 oz. (Misdemeanor)

          Defendant : Goodman, Christeena Marie

                              Age:  25

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Conspiracy                                             

                               2                      Credit Card Theft                                    

                               3                      Credit Card Forgery                                

                               4                      Credit Card Forgery                                

                               5                      Credit Card Fraud (Misdemeanor)            

                               6                      Receive Goods from Credit Fraud <$200  

                               7                      Petit Larceny                                           

          Defendant : Hahn, Raymond Robert

                              Age:  64

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      DUI - 3rd Conviction w/i 10 Years             

          Defendant : Hale, Misty Gale

                              Age:  34

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Concealment > $200                               

          Defendant : Harris, Sam Luther

                              Age:  49

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                            

          Defendant : Harsanyi, Joseph Wayne

                              Age:  41

                              Oakvale, VA                                                          

             Charges : 1                      Concealment > $200                               

          Defendant : Hawkins, Lauren Michelle

                              Age:  23

                              North Tazewell, VA                                                

             Charges : 1                      Cruelty/Injury to Children                          

                               2                      Destruction of Property - >/= $1000          

          Defendant : Hicks, Jason Stuart

                              Age:  45

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle >$200

                               2                      Driving While Intoxicated                         

          Defendant : Houk, Thomas Randall

                              Age:  38

                              Bluefield, WV                                                        

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense         

          Defendant : Howard, Mark Wayne

                              Age:  58

                              Falls Mills, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Concealment - 3rd offense

                              2                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               3                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               4                      Drive Suspended Operators License (1st offense)

          Defendant : Hurst, Trey McCoy

                              Age:  20

                              Princeton, WV                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Conspiracy                                             

                               2                      Concealment > $200                               

                               3                      Concealment > $200                               

          Defendant : Ingram, Derrick Kristian

                              Age:  38

                              Tazewell, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Strangulation of Another                          

                               2                      Assault and Battery Against a Family Member

                               3                      Resisting Lawful Arrest (Misdemeanor)     

          Defendant : Jackson, Jemilah Ashia

                              Age:  23

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Hit and Run - Damage to Attended Property

                            

          Defendant : Johnson, Bryan Keith

                              Age:  30

                              Raven, VA                                                            

             Charges : 1                      Wounding - Malicious                              

                               2                      Strangulation of Another                          

                               3                      Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense         

          Defendant : Johnson, Johnny David

                              Age:  26

                              Raven, VA                                                            

             Charges : 1                      Wounding - Malicious                              

                               2                      Wounding - Malicious                              

                               3                      Wounding - Malicious                              

          Defendant : Jordan, Juwan Russell

                              Age:  20

                              Tazewell, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Strangulation of Another                          

                               2                      Assault and Battery                                 

          Defendant : Justice, Randall Dee

                              Age:  50

                              Cedar Bluff, VA                                                     

             Charges : 1                      Assault and Battery Against a Family Member - Third Offense

                               2                      Attempted Strangulation of Another          

                               3                      Violation of Protective Order                    

          Defendant : Keen, Tanesha Michelle

                              Age:  23

                              Haysi, VA                                                              

             Charges : 1                      Child Endangerment                                

                               2                      Assault and Battery Against a Family Member

                               3                      Common Law Trespass                           

          Defendant : Kidd, Belinda Anne Craft

                              Age:  36

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Possess Schedule VI Drug                      

          Defendant : Knuckles, Michael Scott

                              Age:  33

                              Princeton, WV                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Concealment > $200                               

                               2                      Trespass (misdemeanor)                         

          Defendant : Lambert, Jennifer Dixie

                              Age:  23

                              North Tazewell, VA                                                

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

          Defendant : Lane, Dwayne Akeem

                              Age:  27

                              Charleston, WV

             Charges : 1                      Possession of Drugs or Marijuana by Inmate

                               2                      Telephone Calls - Obscene/Threatening    

          Defendant : Lawrence, Donald Ray

                              Age:  74

                              Princeton, WV                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Firearm - Falsify Consent Form                

                            

          Defendant : Lawrence, Russell Allan

                              Age:  42

                              Princeton, WV                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Concealment > $200                               

                               2                      Concealment > $200                               

                               3                      Concealment > $200                               

                               4                      Concealment > $200                               

                               5                      Concealment - Misdemeanor (2nd Offense) 

                               6                      Concealment > $200 (Attempt)                

                               7                      Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

          Defendant : Lester, George Christopher

                              Age:  42

                              Grundy, VA                                                           

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Possession of Two or More Substances to   Manufacture Methamphetamine

                               3                      Possess Schedule III Drug                       

                               4                      Driving While Intoxicated                         

                               5                      Drive While License Revoked - 3rd or Subsequent Offense

          Defendant : Lester, Misty Nicole

                              Age:  27

                              Bastian, VA                                                           

             Charges : 1                      Statutory Burglary                                   

                               2                      Petit Larceny (3rd or Subsequent offense)

                               3                      Forgery                                                  

                               4                      Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               5                      Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               6                      Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

                               7                      Forgery                                                  

                               8                      Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               9                      Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               10                    Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

                               11                    Forgery                                                  

                               12                    Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               13                    Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Attempt)

                               14                    Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

                               15                    Forgery                                                  

                               16                    Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               17                    Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               18                    Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

                               19                    Forgery                                                  

                               20                    Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               21                    Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               22                    Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

                               23                    Forgery                                                  

                               24                    Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               25                    Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               26                    Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

                              27                    Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses

          Defendant : Lowery, Troy Lane

                              Age:  38

                              Pounding Mill, VA                                                  

             Charges : 1                      Strangulation of Another                          

                               2                      Assault and Battery Against a Family Member

                            

          Defendant : McCoy, James Edward

                              Age:  49

                              North Tazewell, VA                                                

             Charges : 1                      Breaking and Entering Railroad Car - Storage Vehicle

                               2                      Possession of Burglary Tools                  

                               3                      Destruction of Property - >/= $1000          

                               4                      Enter Property w/intent to Damage           

          Defendant : McCoy, Jerry Lee

                              Age:  43

                              Statesville, NC                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Driving While Intoxicated                         

                               3                      Refusal of Blood/Breath Test-1st Offense 

                               4                      Drive without Operators License               

                            

          Defendant : McCoy, Patty Jo

                              Age:  55

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Possess Schedule IV Drug                      

                               3                      Possess Schedule VI Drug                      

                            

          Defendant : Milam, Wesley Kurt

                              Age:  32

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Sell/Distribute, etc. Schedule VI drug        

                               3                      Possess Schedule VI Drug                      

                               4                      Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense         

                               5                      Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

          Defendant : Mullins, Sharon Anita

                              Age:  59

                              Avondale, WV                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Conspiracy                                             

                               2                      Concealment > $200                               

                               3                      Receive Stolen Property -$200 or more    

          Defendant : Nichols, Candace Brooke

                              Age:  23

                              Anawalt, WV                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Conspiracy                                             

                               2                      Forgery                                                  

                               3                      Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               4                      Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               5                      Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

                               6                      Forgery                                                  

                               7                      Uttering a Forged Check                          

                               8                      Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense

                               9                      Use Identifying Information to Defraud      

                                                                                      

          Defendant : Pendergrass, Allene Renee

                              Age:  46

                              Tazewell, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Child Endangerment                                

                               2                      Child Endangerment                                

                               3                      DUI - 1st Conviction w/Child                     

                               4                      Failure to use Child Restraint                   

                               5                      Failure to use Child Restraint                   

                                                                                      

          Defendant : Powell, Jeffrey Eugene

                              Age:  35

                              Bluefield, WV                                                        

             Charges : 1                      Grand Larceny                                        

                               2                      Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

                               3                      Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

                               4                      Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

                               5                      Grand Larceny                                        

                               6                      Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

                               7                      Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

                              8                      Statutory Burglary                                   

          Defendant : Presley, Shannon Nicklous

                              Age:  39

                              Cedar Bluff, VA

             Charges : 1                      Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle >$200

          Defendant : Price, Michael Christopher

                              Age:  32

                             Bandy, VA                                                             

             Charges : 1                      Concealment > $200                               

                               2                      Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense         

                               3                      Possess Schedule IV Drug                      

                               4                      Possess Schedule VI Drug                      

          Defendant : Riley, Willis Cameron

                              Age:  23

                              Bluefield, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Grand Larceny  - Motor Vehicle                

                               2                      Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

                            

          Defendant : Roberts, Robert Coleman

                              Age:  42

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Statutory Burglary of Building w/i Larceny 

                               2                      Grand Larceny                                        

                              3                      Statutory Burglary of Building w/i Larceny 

                               4                      Robbery of Business with Use of Gun or Simulated Gun

                            

          Defendant : Shrader, Robert David

                              Age:  38

                              Tazewell, VA                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

          Defendant : Sizemore, Tonya Lynn

                              Age:  38

                              Beckley, WV                                                         

             Charges : 1                      Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses

          Defendant : Smith, Billy Devert

                              Age:  40

                              Pocahontas, VA                                                    

             Charges : 1                      Rape                                                      

          Defendant : Stanford, Kayla Nicole

                              Age:  24

                              North Tazewell, VA                                                

             Charges : 1                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

          Defendant : Starling, David Lee

                              Age:  50

                              Bluefield, WV                                                        

             Charges : 1                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

          Defendant : Stevens, Brandon Lee

                              Age:  33

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      DUI - 3rd Conviction w/i 5 Years               

                               2                      Refusal of Blood/Breath Test-3rd DUI/Refusal w/i 10 Years

                               3                      Driving with Suspended License after DWI Conviction

                               4                      Drinking While Driving - Open Container in Vehicle

                               5                      Failure to Appear                                    

          Defendant : Stevens, Bryane Albert

                              Age:  59

                              Cedar Bluff, VA                                                     

             Charges : 1                      Possession of Two or More Substances to Manufacture Methamphetamine

                               2                      Manufacturing of Methamphetamine         

          Defendant : Stewart, Casey Clapp

                              Age:  45

                              Newton, NC                                                          

             Charges : 1                      Grand Larceny  - Motor Vehicle                

                            

          Defendant : Stiltner, Nancy Rebecca

                              Age:  34

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Conspiracy                                             

                               2                      Credit Card Theft                                    

                               3                      Credit Card Forgery                                

                               4                      Credit Card Forgery                                

                               5                      Credit Card Fraud (Misdemeanor)            

                               6                      Receive Goods from Credit Fraud <$200  

                               7                      Petit Larceny                                           

          Defendant : Strouth, Amanda Jane

                              Age:  36

                              Richlands, VA                                                       

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Possess Schedule IV Drug                      

                               3                      Possess Schedule VI Drug                      

          Defendant : Taylor, Rodney Dale

                              Age:  53

                              Bandy, VA                                                             

             Charges : 1                      Firearm - Possess/Transport/Conceal -       

                                                      Convicted Felon

          Defendant : Thompson, Katelyn Marie

                              Age:  21

                              Spanishburg, WV                                                  

             Charges : 1                      Conspiracy                                             

                               2                      Concealment > $200                               

                               3                      Concealment > $200

                               4                      Concealment > $200                               

                               5                      Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

          Defendant : Vance, Russell Brian

                              Age:  54

                              Jolo, WV                                                               

             Charges : 1                      Concealment - 3rd offense                      

                               2                      Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense         

                            

          Defendant : Wiles, Erin Lea

                              Age:  32

                              Boissevain, VA                                                      

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

                               2                      Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

          Defendant : Woods, Jeffrey Allen

                              Age:  29

                              Bluefield, WV                                                        

             Charges : 1                      Conspiracy                                             

                               2                      Concealment > $200                               

                               3                      Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

          Defendant : Wright, Elizabeth Kathryn

                              Age:  49

                              Raven, VA                                                            

             Charges : 1                      Possess Schedule I or II Drug                  

          Defendant : Wright, Jason Anthony

                              Age:  30

                              North Tazewell, VA                                                

             Charges : 1                      Conspiracy                                             

                               2                      Grand Larceny                                        

                               3                      Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

                               4                      Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property

          Defendant : Wyrick, Jamie Wayne

                              Age:  40

                              Cedar Bluff, VA                                                     

             Charges : 1                      Grand Larceny  - Motor Vehicle                 

