March 2017: More than 70 indicted in Tazewell County

More than 70 men and woman have been indicted by the Grand Jury in Tazewell County.
Charges include assault, burglary, child endangerment, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, malicious wounding and murder.
Barry Joe Coleman, 39, of Richands, VA has been indicted on a capital murder charge, as well as statutory burglary and drug offenses. Coleman is accused of stabbing Nancy Carolyn Smith, 58, to death in December 2015. Click here to read a previous report.
Below is the full list of Tazewell County indictments:
TAZEWELL COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
GRAND JURY
MARCH 14, 2017
Defendant : Adams, Fritz Edward Lee
Age: 35
North Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Child Endangerment
Defendant : Alexander, Yetosha Donutae
Age: 35
North Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Conspiracy
2 Concealment > $200
3 Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor
4 Concealment - 3rd offense
5 Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor
6 Concealment - 3rd offense
7 Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor
Defendant : Amos, Robert Douglas
Age: 48
War, WV
Charges : 1 Grand Larceny
2 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property
3 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property
Defendant : Anderson, Darryl Lee
Age: 56
Falls Mills, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
Defendant : Bailey, Danny Joe
Age: 49
North Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Child Endangerment
2 DUI - 2nd Conviction w/Child w/i less than 5 years
3 Drive While License Revoked - 2nd Offense
Defendant : Ballard, Julie Ann
Age: 47
Cedar Bluff, VA
Charges : 1 Grand Larceny
2 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property
3 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property
4 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
5 Failure to Appear
6 Failure to Appear
Defendant : Bandy, Justin Brian
Age: 35
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 Robbery of a Residence
2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member - Third Offense
3 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
Defendant : Buskill, Matthew Stephen
Age: 40
Cedar Bluff, VA
Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense
2 Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses
3 Concealment - 3rd offense
4 Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses
5 Concealment - 3rd offense
6 Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses
Defendant : Cadle, Christopher Don
Age: 28
Pounding Mill, VA
Charges : 1 Threaten by Letter Communication
Defendant : Cartwright, Jonathan Allan
Age: 27
Anawalt, WV
Charges : 1 Conspiracy
2 Forgery
3 Uttering a Forged Check
4 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
5 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
6 Forgery
7 Uttering a Forged Check
8 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
9 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
Defendant : Cartwright, Ramona Marie
Age: 23
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug
2 Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug
3 Marijuana - Sell/Distribute less than 1/2 oz. (Misdemeanor)
4 Possess Schedule IV Drug
5 Possess Schedule VI Drug
6 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
Defendant : Coleman, Barry Joe
Age: 39
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 Capital Murder - Robbery
2 Robbery of Business
3 Statutory Burglary of Building while Armed w/i Rape/Rob/Murder
4 Abduction
5 Solicit by Ineligible Person - Violate 18.2-308.2(2)(M)
6 Possess Schedule III Drug
7 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
8 Cruelty to Animals
9 Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon - Violent
Defendant : Compton, Shawn Dale
Age: 40
Swords Creek, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
Defendant : Cook, Marcella Hope
Age: 38
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense
Defendant : Cook, Thomas Gene
Age: 24
Raysal, WV
Charges : 1 Firearm - Shoot From Motor Vehicle
2 Discharge Firearm or Missiles In/At Occupied Building - Unlawfully
3 Reckless Driving-Endanger Life/Limb
4 Hunt or Fish w/out Consent of Owner
5 Take Game/Fish During Closed Season
6 Spot-Light for Deer w/Weapon in Vehicle
7 Firearm - Reckless Handling
Defendant : Davis, Mark Bradley
Age: 30
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 Forgery
2 Uttering a Forged Check
3 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)
4 Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud
5 Forgery
6 Uttering a Forged Check
7 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)
8 Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud
9 Forgery
10 Uttering a Forged Check
11 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)
12 Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud
13 Forgery
14 Uttering a Forged Check
15 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)
16 Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud
17 Forgery
18 Uttering a Forged Check
19 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Misdemeanor)
20 Obtain Identifying Info w/i to Defraud
21 Forgery
22 Uttering a Forged Check
23 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
24 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
Defendant : Diles, Kevin Wayne
Age: 28
Raven, VA
Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense
2 Concealed Weapon
Defendant : Dominy, Melissa Paige
Age: 40
Clintwood, VA
Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense
2 Failure to Appear
Defendant : Doss, Robert Lee
Age: 37
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 Statutory Burglary
2 Grand Larceny
3 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property
Defendant : Frazier, Larry Wayne
Age: 65
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 Aggravated Sexual Battery by Parent/Grandparent-Victim 13-17 yoa
Defendant : Gentry, Brandon Earl
Age: 34
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug
2 Sell, Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug
3 Marijuana - Sell/Distribute less than 1/2 oz. (Misdemeanor)
Defendant : Goodman, Christeena Marie
Age: 25
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 Conspiracy
2 Credit Card Theft
3 Credit Card Forgery
4 Credit Card Forgery
5 Credit Card Fraud (Misdemeanor)
6 Receive Goods from Credit Fraud <$200
7 Petit Larceny
Defendant : Hahn, Raymond Robert
Age: 64
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 DUI - 3rd Conviction w/i 10 Years
Defendant : Hale, Misty Gale
Age: 34
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 Concealment > $200
Defendant : Harris, Sam Luther
Age: 49
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
Defendant : Harsanyi, Joseph Wayne
Age: 41
Oakvale, VA
Charges : 1 Concealment > $200
Defendant : Hawkins, Lauren Michelle
Age: 23
North Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Cruelty/Injury to Children
2 Destruction of Property - >/= $1000
Defendant : Hicks, Jason Stuart
Age: 45
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle >$200
2 Driving While Intoxicated
Defendant : Houk, Thomas Randall
Age: 38
Bluefield, WV
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
Defendant : Howard, Mark Wayne
Age: 58
Falls Mills, VA
Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense
2 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
3 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
4 Drive Suspended Operators License (1st offense)
Defendant : Hurst, Trey McCoy
Age: 20
Princeton, WV
Charges : 1 Conspiracy
2 Concealment > $200
3 Concealment > $200
Defendant : Ingram, Derrick Kristian
Age: 38
Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Strangulation of Another
2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member
3 Resisting Lawful Arrest (Misdemeanor)
Defendant : Jackson, Jemilah Ashia
Age: 23
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 Hit and Run - Damage to Attended Property
Defendant : Johnson, Bryan Keith
Age: 30
Raven, VA
Charges : 1 Wounding - Malicious
2 Strangulation of Another
3 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
Defendant : Johnson, Johnny David
Age: 26
Raven, VA
Charges : 1 Wounding - Malicious
2 Wounding - Malicious
3 Wounding - Malicious
Defendant : Jordan, Juwan Russell
Age: 20
Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Strangulation of Another
2 Assault and Battery
Defendant : Justice, Randall Dee
Age: 50
Cedar Bluff, VA
Charges : 1 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member - Third Offense
2 Attempted Strangulation of Another
3 Violation of Protective Order
Defendant : Keen, Tanesha Michelle
Age: 23
Haysi, VA
Charges : 1 Child Endangerment
2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member
3 Common Law Trespass
Defendant : Kidd, Belinda Anne Craft
Age: 36
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Possess Schedule VI Drug
Defendant : Knuckles, Michael Scott
Age: 33
Princeton, WV
Charges : 1 Concealment > $200
2 Trespass (misdemeanor)
Defendant : Lambert, Jennifer Dixie
Age: 23
North Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
Defendant : Lane, Dwayne Akeem
Age: 27
Charleston, WV
Charges : 1 Possession of Drugs or Marijuana by Inmate
2 Telephone Calls - Obscene/Threatening
Defendant : Lawrence, Donald Ray
Age: 74
Princeton, WV
Charges : 1 Firearm - Falsify Consent Form
Defendant : Lawrence, Russell Allan
Age: 42
Princeton, WV
Charges : 1 Concealment > $200
2 Concealment > $200
3 Concealment > $200
4 Concealment > $200
5 Concealment - Misdemeanor (2nd Offense)
6 Concealment > $200 (Attempt)
7 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
Defendant : Lester, George Christopher
Age: 42
Grundy, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Possession of Two or More Substances to Manufacture Methamphetamine
3 Possess Schedule III Drug
4 Driving While Intoxicated
5 Drive While License Revoked - 3rd or Subsequent Offense
Defendant : Lester, Misty Nicole
Age: 27
Bastian, VA
Charges : 1 Statutory Burglary
2 Petit Larceny (3rd or Subsequent offense)
3 Forgery
4 Uttering a Forged Check
5 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
6 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
7 Forgery
8 Uttering a Forged Check
9 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
10 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
11 Forgery
12 Uttering a Forged Check
13 Obtaining Money By False Pretense (Attempt)
14 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
15 Forgery
16 Uttering a Forged Check
17 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
18 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
19 Forgery
20 Uttering a Forged Check
21 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
22 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
23 Forgery
24 Uttering a Forged Check
25 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
26 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
27 Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses
Defendant : Lowery, Troy Lane
Age: 38
Pounding Mill, VA
Charges : 1 Strangulation of Another
2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member
Defendant : McCoy, James Edward
Age: 49
North Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Breaking and Entering Railroad Car - Storage Vehicle
2 Possession of Burglary Tools
3 Destruction of Property - >/= $1000
4 Enter Property w/intent to Damage
Defendant : McCoy, Jerry Lee
Age: 43
Statesville, NC
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Driving While Intoxicated
3 Refusal of Blood/Breath Test-1st Offense
4 Drive without Operators License
Defendant : McCoy, Patty Jo
Age: 55
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Possess Schedule IV Drug
3 Possess Schedule VI Drug
Defendant : Milam, Wesley Kurt
Age: 32
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Sell/Distribute, etc. Schedule VI drug
3 Possess Schedule VI Drug
4 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
5 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
Defendant : Mullins, Sharon Anita
Age: 59
Avondale, WV
Charges : 1 Conspiracy
2 Concealment > $200
3 Receive Stolen Property -$200 or more
Defendant : Nichols, Candace Brooke
Age: 23
Anawalt, WV
Charges : 1 Conspiracy
2 Forgery
3 Uttering a Forged Check
4 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
5 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
6 Forgery
7 Uttering a Forged Check
8 Obtain Money/Property By False Pretense
9 Use Identifying Information to Defraud
Defendant : Pendergrass, Allene Renee
Age: 46
Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Child Endangerment
2 Child Endangerment
3 DUI - 1st Conviction w/Child
4 Failure to use Child Restraint
5 Failure to use Child Restraint
Defendant : Powell, Jeffrey Eugene
Age: 35
Bluefield, WV
Charges : 1 Grand Larceny
2 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property
3 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property
4 Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)
5 Grand Larceny
6 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property
7 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property
8 Statutory Burglary
Defendant : Presley, Shannon Nicklous
Age: 39
Cedar Bluff, VA
Charges : 1 Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle >$200
Defendant : Price, Michael Christopher
Age: 32
Bandy, VA
Charges : 1 Concealment > $200
2 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
3 Possess Schedule IV Drug
4 Possess Schedule VI Drug
Defendant : Riley, Willis Cameron
Age: 23
Bluefield, VA
Charges : 1 Grand Larceny - Motor Vehicle
2 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property
Defendant : Roberts, Robert Coleman
Age: 42
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 Statutory Burglary of Building w/i Larceny
2 Grand Larceny
3 Statutory Burglary of Building w/i Larceny
4 Robbery of Business with Use of Gun or Simulated Gun
Defendant : Shrader, Robert David
Age: 38
Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
Defendant : Sizemore, Tonya Lynn
Age: 38
Beckley, WV
Charges : 1 Larceny, Third - Obtain by False Pretenses
Defendant : Smith, Billy Devert
Age: 40
Pocahontas, VA
Charges : 1 Rape
Defendant : Stanford, Kayla Nicole
Age: 24
North Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense
Defendant : Starling, David Lee
Age: 50
Bluefield, WV
Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense
Defendant : Stevens, Brandon Lee
Age: 33
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 DUI - 3rd Conviction w/i 5 Years
2 Refusal of Blood/Breath Test-3rd DUI/Refusal w/i 10 Years
3 Driving with Suspended License after DWI Conviction
4 Drinking While Driving - Open Container in Vehicle
5 Failure to Appear
Defendant : Stevens, Bryane Albert
Age: 59
Cedar Bluff, VA
Charges : 1 Possession of Two or More Substances to Manufacture Methamphetamine
2 Manufacturing of Methamphetamine
Defendant : Stewart, Casey Clapp
Age: 45
Newton, NC
Charges : 1 Grand Larceny - Motor Vehicle
Defendant : Stiltner, Nancy Rebecca
Age: 34
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 Conspiracy
2 Credit Card Theft
3 Credit Card Forgery
4 Credit Card Forgery
5 Credit Card Fraud (Misdemeanor)
6 Receive Goods from Credit Fraud <$200
7 Petit Larceny
Defendant : Strouth, Amanda Jane
Age: 36
Richlands, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Possess Schedule IV Drug
3 Possess Schedule VI Drug
Defendant : Taylor, Rodney Dale
Age: 53
Bandy, VA
Charges : 1 Firearm - Possess/Transport/Conceal -
Convicted Felon
Defendant : Thompson, Katelyn Marie
Age: 21
Spanishburg, WV
Charges : 1 Conspiracy
2 Concealment > $200
3 Concealment > $200
4 Concealment > $200
5 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
Defendant : Vance, Russell Brian
Age: 54
Jolo, WV
Charges : 1 Concealment - 3rd offense
2 Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
Defendant : Wiles, Erin Lea
Age: 32
Boissevain, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2 Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
Defendant : Woods, Jeffrey Allen
Age: 29
Bluefield, WV
Charges : 1 Conspiracy
2 Concealment > $200
3 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property
Defendant : Wright, Elizabeth Kathryn
Age: 49
Raven, VA
Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug
Defendant : Wright, Jason Anthony
Age: 30
North Tazewell, VA
Charges : 1 Conspiracy
2 Grand Larceny
3 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property
4 Sell or Possess w/ Intent to Sell Stolen Property
Defendant : Wyrick, Jamie Wayne
Age: 40
Cedar Bluff, VA
Charges : 1 Grand Larceny - Motor Vehicle
