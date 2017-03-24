ICYMI: Bluefield College strengthens its nursing program - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

ICYMI: Bluefield College strengthens its nursing program

Posted:
By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD, VA -

One local college is EXPANDING its nursing program. Bluefield College has been offering a Bachelor's degree in nursing for several years.

Now, students can get their Master's degree in nursing, and even receive the degree through an online program. 

Dr. Jessica Sharp, who is the Dean of the School of Nursing, says now is a good time to start.

"The need for nursing is huge. If you take a job as a nurse, you can do so many things. So there is a huge shortage right now."

Doctor Sharp says there can be multiple roles for a nurse with a Master's Degree. Besides working as a practitioner, positions in teaching and administrating can also be options.

