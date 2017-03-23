WVU falls late to Gonzaga in Sweet 16

San Jose, CA

WVVA-TV

The season for West Virginia came to an end on Thursday night in San Jose. The Mountaineers lost 61-58 to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. This was a back and forth affair that saw several ties and lead changes. The Bulldogs took big leads in both the 1st and 2nd half, but WVU battled back in both to take the lead late. Gonzaga got a big 3 pointer by Jordan Matthews to give them the lead with under a minute lieft and West Virginia could not come back. The gold and blue was led by Javon Carter who had 21 points. The Mountaineer defense also forced 16 turnovers, but the Zags had 13 of their own. WVU ends the year at 28-9.