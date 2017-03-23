Corrections officer honored for saving McDowell County woman

A correctional officer's quick action saved a woman's life and his efforts were recognized by the McDowell County Commission.

Kevin Kelsor, an officer at the Stevens Correctional Center, was supervising a road crew earlier this month when he heard screams nearby. He and an inmate found a woman unresponsive in her living room. Kelsor began CPR immediately and continued until emergency responders arrived.

During their meeting Wednesday, commissioners honored Kelsor by presenting him with a proclamation recognizing his quick action and kindness. EMTs, Heidi Stump and Jody Blankenship, were also honored for their help in saving the woman.