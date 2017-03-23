Corrections officer honored for saving McDowell County woman - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Corrections officer honored for saving McDowell County woman

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A correctional officer's quick action saved a woman's life and his efforts were recognized by the McDowell County Commission.

Kevin Kelsor, an officer at the Stevens Correctional Center, was supervising a road crew earlier this month when he heard screams nearby. He and an inmate found a woman unresponsive in her living room. Kelsor began CPR immediately and continued until emergency responders arrived.

During their meeting Wednesday, commissioners honored Kelsor by presenting him with a proclamation recognizing his quick action and kindness. EMTs, Heidi Stump and Jody Blankenship, were also honored for their help in saving the woman.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.