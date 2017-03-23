Western end of Greenbrier County looks to re-brand

The western end of Greenbrier County has long suffered for being so far from the more established eastern end, where Lewisburg and The Greenbrier Resort have created a more vibrant local economy. That's about to change as a couple organizations are teaming up to add new luster to western Greenbrier.

Places like Western Auto, Red Star Home Supply, and other businesses in the Western end of Greenbrier County always seem to get the short end of the stick.

"If you Google 'tires' in Greenbrier County does Western Auto pop up? Probably not," said Vice Chair of the Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee, Matthew Ford.

But the G.G.L.T.C., along with economic development corporation, are teaming up to re-brand the western end as the Meadow River Valley to change that.

"We want little things like that so when people look for services, it points them in the direction of businesses in the Meadow River Valley," Ford said.

The new focus is needed because after Interstate 64 cut the county in two, the western end has suffered.

"We need to bring everybody aware of what's on this end of the county. A lot of people stay on the eastern end, but the western end has just as much to offer," said Red Star Home Supply Data Entry, Emily Woods.

"Help re-identify what that area is all about in regards to economy, tourism, and other things," added Peggy Crowder, Marketing Director for Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation.

These are not outside people telling the community what's needed.

"We're a group of people that live here that want to get more people together and pull what's available, so we can develop our own interest. We can pull ourselves up," Ford said.

If you are interested in participating in this initiative, contact meadowriver@gmail.com or call 304-497-4300.