Will the Chuck Mathena Center be impacted by budget cuts?

Actor James Earl Jones once said, "The arts have always been an important ingredient to the health of a nation."

But in times of financial crisis, it appears... some politicians, on both sides of the aisle, disagree with that statement.

President Trump has proposed budget cuts to the arts on the national level, while Governor Justice has proposed cuts on the state level. Bills to cut funding are also working their way through the state legislature. If all of those cuts get approved...

"We are left with nothing," Deb McCarthy says. "If the state funding goes to zero, and the National Endowment for the Arts goes to zero, and the National Endowment for the Humanities goes to zero, we're left with no funding."

If politicians on both the right and left slash funding, it would impact more than just the Mathena Center.

"Venues like Chuck Mathena Center, and other venues... the fairs and festivals we attend in West Virginia, are very dependent on that state funding."

At the Chuck Mathena Center, not only do they bring in big acts from Las Vegas, but they feature a lot of local artists as well.

"We do educational things. We have the daylight art series. We provide school performances. So there's a whole realm here that would be impacted by a budget cut."

Thanks to backing from a foundation, the Mathena Center could continue without government funding... but there definitely would be changes.

"We would have to downsize the quality and the frequency of our programming. We'd have to pull way, way back."

More than 46-thousand patrons visited the Chuck Mathena Center in 2016.

If you would like to show your support for the arts, you are encouraged to contact state legislators to voice your opinion.

