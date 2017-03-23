Flood hazard mitigation deadline due

Nine months ago, he floods ravaged parts of West Virginia and recovery efforts are still going on.

Greenbrier County Emergency Management has received funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to mitigate hazardous areas. There are four eligible projects that include elevating homes, relocation, demolition and rebuilding, or selling through the acquisition demolition program. Homeowners need to contact FEMA immediately.

"To get the application, get it filled out and let us begin the process of any engineering work or appraisals we need to do. It takes time, but the important thing is if you're interested, call us right away," said Paula Brown, Deputy Director for Greenbrier County Emergency Management.

If you are interested in this program, you have until the end of May. You can contact Greenbrier County Emergency Management by calling 304-645-5444.