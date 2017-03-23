Raleigh County Sheriff to donate leftover campaign funds

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County's newly elected sheriff will donate the remainder of his campaign funds during a check presentation on Thursday night.

Sheriff Scott Van Meter will be giving the money to Crimestoppers and the Raleigh County Neighborhood Crime Watch Association.



Crimestoppers is a non-profit organization that allows members of the public to submit a tip that will be sent to law enforcement in Raleigh County and the surrounding areas. The Raleigh County Neighborhood Watch Association is an online network of neighbors looking out for neighbors.

The check presentation will be happening on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus building in Uptown.



Candidates are required by West Virginia law to dispose of leftover funds to either a charity, an executive committee, a political action committee, or another campaign.



According to spokesman Bob McComas, the Raleigh County Neighborhood Watch will also be hosting a BINGO night at Saturday in the same building.



For $15 in advance and $20 at the door, he said community members are invited to play for a chance at a free massage, BodyWorks gift certificate, movie tickets, pocketbook, and more.



The doors for BINGO open at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus building in Uptown.