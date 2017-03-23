Raleigh County Sheriff to donate leftover campaign funds

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
Officials with Greenbrier County Dispatch confirm it dispatched several EMS crews to a drowning call in Alderson.More >>
Officials with Greenbrier County Dispatch confirm it dispatched several EMS crews to a drowning call in Alderson.More >>
Lisa Goings Blankenship was a mother of two and a loving wife. When her husband came home checking to see if his family was safe, bad news broke.More >>
Lisa Goings Blankenship was a mother of two and a loving wife. When her husband came home checking to see if his family was safe, bad news broke.More >>
When the downpour of rain came through one year ago, a father and son began warning their neighborhood. Then they came across a woman stranded in her car.More >>
When the downpour of rain came through one year ago, a father and son began warning their neighborhood. Then they came across a woman stranded in her car.More >>
OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) A road stop in Oceana raised $4,000 for the final expenses of a Beckley toddler who battled cancer.More >>
OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) A road stop in Oceana raised $4,000 for the final expenses of a Beckley toddler who battled cancer.More >>
Today, Higher Ground Church held its first annual "Blessing of the Bikes."More >>
Today, Higher Ground Church held its first annual "Blessing of the Bikes."More >>
A fundraiser to help support the United Way of Southern West Virginia took place in Fayette County, Saturday.More >>
A fundraiser to help support the United Way of Southern West Virginia took place in Fayette County, Saturday.More >>
A Raleigh Co. church is debunking the old saying that "there's no such thing as a free lunch."More >>
A Raleigh Co. church is debunking the old saying that "there's no such thing as a free lunch."More >>