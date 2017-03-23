Reed leading Concord in many ways

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Allie Reed came into 2016 with big expectations. But, an season ending injury cut her season short and hurt the Mountain Lions chances. However, it did have some positive effects. "It was hard to watch but at the end of the day it made us such a closer team because we had to scrounge up what we could. We still fought to our very last game last season and I would so proud of how we finished" said Reed.

Reed used her time wisely and came back quicker than expected, and this time she is not taking chance to play lightly. "I worked all summer. I was in the gym everyday getting the strength back in my arm. Then I came back in the fall ready to play again. I got real lucky with how my recovery went so I'm just blessed and grateful to have this opportunity again."

Her steady force is something this program missed last season, and they are happy to have here back. "She does it all for us and we're happy to have her back for the 5th year. I know she's going to go out with a bang and do everything she can for this program" said head coach Alisa Tasler.

Allie is a verstalite force for Concord. She plays several infield positions as well as being the ace on the rubber. Something any team would love to have. "I'm not just a pitcher. Say I don't have what it takes that day to pitch, I can always turn and say hey I can hit, I can do my best on the field. Its nice knowing that if one isn't working out for me then I can contribute in other ways."

The Mountain Lions made the NCAA Tournament two years ago, and Reed would love to end her career in that same spot. "The fact that we have that depth on our team this year and we are healthy knock of wood but the fact that our team is what it is right now there is no reason why we shouldn't go back a second time to regionals."