Class AA Boys All-State Basketball Teams

Class AA Boys All-State Basketball Teams

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

Class AA Boys All-State Basketball teams voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.  Here are those from the area that made the lists.

1st Team

Mookie Collier (Bluefield)

2nd Team 

Shane Jenkins (Westside)

Tyler Haga (Independence)

Cody Fuller (Bluefield)

3rd Team

Jonathan Sims (Wyoming East)

Dylan Dickens (Independence)

Seth Meadows (Pikeview)

Honorable Mention

Dylan Brehm (Wyoming East)

Tyler Boyd (Pikeview)

Wayne Brookman (Pikeview)

Zach Cook (Wyoming East)

Ryan Davis (Bluefield)

Devin Goins (Bluefield)

Markus Guy (Independence)

Jonathan Hatcher (River View)

Corey Hatfield (Westside)

Cole Honaker (Shady Spring)

Donta Hopkins (Bluefield)

Dallas Jones (Oak Hill)

Isaiah Lester (Westside)

Dominic Lewis (James Monroe)

Mckinley Mann (James Monroe)

Corey McKinney (Wyoming East)

Ronnie Morgan (River View)

Jon Sawyers (Shady Spring)

Todd Vest (Pikeview)

Tommy Williams (Shady Spring)

Andrew Work (Oak Hill)

