Mine safety reform bill canned, new one to be introduced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Bungled language, a confusing message, and strong opposition killed a bill in the West Virginia legislature this week.



The legislation introduced earlier this month by Sen. Randy Smith, (R) Tucker County, would curtail state mine inspections, among other provisions that would impact West Virginia's mine safety laws.



In an interview with the Vice-President of the West Virginia Coal Association, Chris Hamilton, on Thursday, he said the legislation was canned after public opposition to a provision that would strip state mine inspectors of their ability to punish coal operators who break the law.



"We just thought some of the provisions could have been restated, that's what they've been trying to do here over the past couple weeks."



Lawmakers on the Senate Committee on Energy, Industry, and Mining began work on a new bill on Thursday.



"I never really had any intentions of the bill ever coming out. It was just a bill that was introduced to get people to talk about mine safety and what we can do to improve it, bring it in line with the technology we have today," said Sen. Smith.



Hamilton added that the intention was never to dismantle state mining regulations, but streamline federal and West Virginia law.



"The main component that will not be in this bill are the provisions which sought to modify or eliminate some of the mandatory mine safety inspections. Those provisions have been removed from this bill and I think there's going to be some ongoing discussions between the mining community and the regulating agency."



As lawmakers begin work on the new bill, Hamilton said they will also be looking at ways to consolidate state mining boards in a way that does not cut jobs.

Sen. Smith also listed requiring defibrillators in mines as a priority of the legislation.