Bluefield chamber selects new CEO

The Executive Committee for the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce has announced its replacement for outgoing President and CEO Marc Meachum.

After an extensive search, Joshua Cline of Bluefield, WV was chosen to lead the organization. Cline is the current assistant city manger in the City of Bluefield. He is a native of Tazewell County and a graduate of Bluefield College, according to a GBCC news release,

“We are pleased with Josh’s selection and happy he has chosen to accept this vital role in our organization. He is certainly familiar with the Chamber, its staff and membership from having served on both the board of directors and executive committee. This familiarity will allow him to step right in and continue the good works of the Chamber. We look forward to his leadership and the new ideas he will offer to strengthen and grow the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce.”

Cline will take over duties as chamber president and CEO in mid-April.