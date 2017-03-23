UPDATE: Bill to sell Jackie Withrow Hospital passes House

A measure to approved the sale of Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley has passed the House.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A bill to start the process of selling the Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley is headed toward final passage in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The state-owned long-term care facility employs more than 120 workers who care for 90 patients, many of whom have no family to care for them.

During a second reading of the bill on Thursday, lawmakers in favor of the legislation said the hospital is among the most expensive facilities to operate in the state.

Lawmakers also said the hospital was in dire need of structural repairs, adding that the cost to fix those problems would surpass the price of demolition.

Still, many Raleigh County lawmakers opposed the legislation during a second reading of the bill on Thursday, calling into questions the exit strategy for the employees and patients they care for.

"I will be a no-vote tomorrow. However, I do think we need to find a solution for those patients to replace the building," said Del. Lynne Arvon, (R) 31st Dist. "Our hope is that a private company will come in, tear down the building, and construct a new one."

Del. Rick Moye, (D) Raleigh, also indicated he will be voting against the measure.

The bill's chief sponsor is Del. Joe Ellington, (R), of Mercer County.

A final reading of the bill is scheduled for Friday.