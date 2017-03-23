FLOOD SAFETY: important things to know!

You may have heard the phrase, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! This is a campaign via the National Weather Service designed 13 years ago, to prevent flooding deaths; you'll often see signs near flooded areas with the aforementioned phrase, or hear it being spoken in classrooms or by on-air meteorologists like us!

WHY YOU SHOULD NOT VENTURE INTO FLOODWATER: Flooding is the 2nd leading cause of weather related fatalities in the U.S. (behind heat). On average, flooding claims the lives of 89 people each year. Most of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Many other lives are lost when people walk into flood waters. This happens because people underestimate the force and power of water, especially when it is moving. Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. Only eighteen inches of flowing water can carry away most vehicles, including large SUVs. It is impossible to tell the exact depth of water covering a roadway or the condition of the road below the water, as many times roads are washed or "dug out" by moving flood water. Downed power lines lying in flood water can pose the threat of electrocution, and the water itself is often filthy with bacteria, debris, and hazardous wastes. This is especially true at night when your vision is more limited. It is never safe to drive or walk through flood waters!

BEFORE A FLOOD OCCURS/PREPARATION:

-Know your travel routes, when it comes to travel, know your town. Know what streets flood first and easily and have a route around them. Know if your home or street floods easily and have a place to go if flooding looks likely. Know your routes to and from work or to and from school and if those roads flood easily. Have alternate travel routes just in case flooding does occur without warning.

-Prepare your house: First make sure your sump pump is working and then install a battery-operated backup, in case of a power failure. Installing a water alarm will also let you know if water is accumulating in your basement. Clear debris from gutters and downspouts. Anchor any fuel tanks. Raise your electrical components (switches, sockets, circuit breakers, and wiring) at least 12 inches above your home's projected flood elevation. Place the furnace, water heater, washer, and dryer on cement blocks at least 12 inches above the projected flood elevation. Move furniture, valuables, and important documents to a safe place.

-Have a copy of your insurance policies with your agents contact information.For insurance purposes, be sure to keep a written and visual (i.e., videotaped or photographed) of household valuables.Make copies of all other critical documents, including finance records or receipts of major purchases.

-Have an emergency kit: Extra batteries, clothes, meds, flashlights, sandbags, a NOAA Weather Radio, cell phones and chargers, food and water are all good ideas.

WHEN A FLOOD OCCURS/ACTIONS TO TAKE:

-If a Flood Warning or Flash Flood Warning is issued, immediately seek higher ground.

-Evacuate immediately if directed

-If flood waters rise in your home before you can get out, go to the highest floor possible, like the attic or roof.

-DO NOT ATTEMPT to drive or walk through flooded roadways.