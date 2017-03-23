Deputies seize nearly 20 pounds of pot in Raleigh County bust

A Raleigh County man was charged with being in possession of a large amount of marijuana and THC oil.

Deputies say they made the bust after police in Seaward County, Nebraska discovered $57,000 in cash during a traffic stop. After questioning the driver, officers learned the money came from a sale in Raleigh County. Homeland Security contacted the West Virginia State Police who then got in touch with the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Benjamin Villenave of Bradford Drive in Crab Orchard was arrested on Wednesday> Police seized 19.48 pounds of marijuana, 51 canisters of THC oil, 13 guns, and $6,000 in cash during a search of Villenave's home.