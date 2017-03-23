Deputies seize nearly 20 pounds of pot in Raleigh County bust - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Deputies seize nearly 20 pounds of pot in Raleigh County bust

Posted:
Benjamin Villenave Benjamin Villenave
CRAB ORCHARD (WVVA) -

A Raleigh County man was charged with being in possession of a large amount of marijuana and THC oil. 

Deputies say they made the bust after police in Seaward County, Nebraska discovered $57,000 in cash during a traffic stop. After questioning the driver, officers learned the money came from a sale in Raleigh County. Homeland Security contacted the West Virginia State Police who then got in touch with the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. 

Benjamin Villenave of Bradford Drive in Crab Orchard was arrested on Wednesday> Police seized 19.48 pounds of marijuana, 51 canisters of THC oil, 13 guns, and $6,000 in cash during a search of Villenave's home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.