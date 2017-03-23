UPDATE: Beckley woman charged in police pursuit released from hospital

A Beckley woman hospitalized after wrecking a vehicle during a police pursuit is now behind bars.

Brittany Hudson, 26, was booked on Saturday and is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull Hudson over around 1 a.m. Thursday for driving "erratically with no tail lights." The pursuit began in Beaver and continued until she crashed in the Cool Ridge area. Hudson was taken to Raleigh General Hospital. The vehicle she was driving was reported stolen.

