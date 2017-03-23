UPDATE: 2 injured in Beckley fire

Two people are hospitalized following a fire Wednesday night in Raleigh County.

Officials say one victim is receiving treatment at a burn unit in Cabell Huntington Hospital and the second victim is recovering at Raleigh General Hospital.

The fire started around 11 p.m. at a residence on Catherine Street in Beckley. Crews were on scene until 4 a.m. Thursday.

