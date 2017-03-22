Monroe County BOE approves bond issue

Excitement is building in Monroe County. That's after the Board of Education approved a bond issue Tuesday to build a new Pre-K through 8th grade school in Peterstown.

Peterstown Elementary and Peterstown Middles School are two of the schools that the community would like to see replaced.

"This is all about the children of this community," School Building Authority member, Tom Lange said.

The vote by the Monroe County B.O.E. was key to adding new facilities and members seemed to know that because the vote was unanimous.

"The SBA is going to provide over $16 million to build a new Peterstown K-8 school," Lange said.

Now, it's important for the community to get on board.

"When you have a community get behind a project, they're investing in their children. They're investing in the future of their children," Lange said passionately.

That investment will translate into updated equipment and technology for the new school, but Superintendent Joetta Basile says that's not all potential bond is expected to improve.

"It's also an economy booster for the county. It will bring in new jobs while they are constructing the school," Basile said.

A local business owner who has two grandchildren in 6th grade agrees.

"I think we need some new schools and upgrade everything. Makes more jobs for people and I'm very interested and very happy we have been given this opportunity," Linda Fox, owner of Hometown Restaurant, said.

Now, the superintendent hopes the public will capitalize on this chance to improve the community and children.

"This is a wonderful opportunity. I hope they take advantage of it. Senator Mann spoke earlier and told us if this funding is not taken advantage of, next year's funding doesn't look good," Basile informed.

The Peterstown community is scheduled to vote on the school bond June 10th. If it isn't passed, the School Building Authority will take the money that would have gone to the project and distribute it to other parts of West Virginia.

