West Virginia not taking Gonzaga lightly

San Jose, CA

WVVA-TV

The gold and blue will take on Gonzaga in the round of 16 tomorrow night at the home of the San Jose Sharks. It will be the 4th time that Bob Huggins has led West Virginia to this point. The Mountaineers historically have not played well against the Bulldogs. Their only two meetings came in losses both in Spokane and Morgantown back in 2012 and 2013. This will be a classic matchup of a fast paced press oriented team against a forward and center dominated team. The Zags are kind of hidden due to being on the west coast and in a smaller conference, but Huggins knows just how good this team has been. "I don't think they get overlooked by basketball people. Basketball people know how good a job Fewey has done there, they know the tradition. He's going to end to be the winningest head coach the way things are going. I don't know how you take that lightly" said Huggins.