Class AA Girls All-State Basketball Teams

Class AA Girls All-State Basketball Teams

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

Class AA Girls All-State Basketball teams voted on by the WV Sports Writers Association.  Here are those from our area that made the lists.

1st Team

Emily Saunders (Wyoming East)

Jasmine Blankership (Wyoming East)

Jia Coppola (Bluefield)

2nd Team

Dani Janutolo (Bluefield)

Kierston Roberts (River View)

3rd Team

Morgan Thomas (Westside)

Jasiah Smith (Bluefield)

Honorable Mention

Megan Davis (Wyoming East)

Hannah Toler (Westside)

Misa Quesenberry (Wyoming East)

Paige Cooper (River View)

Autumn Spangler (Bluefield)

Laken McKinney (Pikeview)

Sydney Ballard (James Monroe)

Katie Dobbs (River View)

Alyssa Lester (Bluefield)

Shiloh Bailey (Pikeview)

Chylyn Fox (James Monroe)

Lindsay Meade (River View)

