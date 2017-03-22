Bluefield officials and business leaders discuss increasing broadband usage

Do community development and broadband intersect... and if so, how should they?

Jim Spencer is the Community and Economic Development director. His desire is to see Bluefield grow and prosper. He believes the city and region needs to become more tech savvy.

"So what the city wanted to do is come up with a comprehensive plan of how to use broadband for enhancing our existing businesses, how to attract new business, and also downtown revitalization."

Larry Douglas owns and operates Douglas Equipment. His company in Bluefield serves customers around the globe. Douglas says that wouldn't be possible without broadband internet.

"You have to be connected to the internet. We'd never be able to do what we do... we have twenty-some computers in operation, and we have people on those computers from morning to close of business. And that's how we do business."

Brian Rathbone of Broadband Catalysts was brought in as a technical facilitator. He shared how broadband internet benefited he and his wife on a personal level.

"The most qualified person to look at her retinal scans was in Great Britain. It was almost 4 gigabytes of data that needed to be uploaded. Without broadband internet access, I don't know if we could have done that."

Spencer says he'll use ideas generated from this meeting when applying for future grants.