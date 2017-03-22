World champion boxer Christy Martin is Concord University's guest speaker

Christy Martin, the first female who was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, will be a keynote speaker for Concord’s University Foundation Charleston dinner.

This fundraiser dinner will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Charleston (W.Va.) Marriott Town Center beginning at 6pm.

Martin, being a native of the southern West Virginia area is a 90’ Alum of Concord University who graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Education.

World Champion Boxer Martin has had nearly 50 wins which landed her on the cover of Sports Illustrated in April 1996.

All proceeds from this event will be used to fund scholarships and other campus projects.

Please click here for more information on tickets to this event.