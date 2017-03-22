UPDATE: WV senator pulls bill on mine safety regulation, new measure expected

We have new details on a proposed measure that would make make drastic changes to how West Virginia mine safety inspectors enforced regulations.

According to a spokesperson for Sen. Randy Smith (R), of Tucker County, the legislation has been pulled and a new bill will be introduced this week. They didn't go into further details.

Smith is the Chair of the Senate Energy, Industry, and Mining Committee.

BECKLEY, W.VA. (WVVA) The questions are mounting a week after lawmakers introduced a bill that would eliminate enforcement of state mining regulations.



Senator Randy Smith, (R) Tucker County, is the lead sponsor of the legislation mine safety experts say would roll back decades of improvements to mine safety.



The bill would take away the ability of state investigators to conduct inspections. Instead, they would be tasked with compliance visits and education. There would be no citations or fines, according to language in the original legislation.



In an interview on Tuesday, Sen. Smith told WVVA News called the bill a mere starting point for negotiations.

"It was just something that I had to do to get attention, 'cause no one wants to give it attention unless there's a panic," said Sen. Smith.



Sen. Smith said the legislation was needed attention to get key stakeholders to the negotiating table; that the goal was merely to modernize outdated regulations from the 1970s.



But when asked about a provision that would amount to a slap on the wrist for coal operators, and instead, punish the miner, he said " yes, that's going to stay in the bill. We didn't change any of that. People overreact a lot of times. If this bill came out and I was a coal miner, I would have panicked too."

The fallout from the introduced version made national headlines, but the concern was especially apparent among the family members who fought for mine safety improvements after the Upper Big Branch Mine explosion in 2010.



"Every single law that has been wrote has been written from the death of a coal miner or the blood of a coal miner," said Gary Quarles, who lost his son, Gary Wayne Quarles.

While Quarles said he may never know the root cause of the explosion, he does know from the multiple investigations that followed there was a pattern of advanced notice for inspectors; a blatant disregard for safety; and a pressure to put profit over people at Upper Big Branch.



There were a series of missed opportunities, Quarles said, he will never get back.

"I never told him I loved him. But I'm telling you right now I loved that boy for everything that was in me. If there were ten seconds I could have with him today, I'd say how are you and I love you."



After the bill comes out of sub-committee, it will be up to another three-person group on the Senate committee on Energy, Industry, and Mining to take a closer look.















