HOMETOWN HERO: ANITA HICKS

This is "Storyland." A couple times a week, you'll find Bradshaw Elementary teacher Anita Hicks and her students here...reading and laughing and telling stories of their own. But in and out of "Storyland," Anita is making a positive impact on her students, giving them a voice and a reason to smile.

"We learn at their pace and their speed. They're just a joy. To me, they are the heroes," says Anita.

Anita teaches mentally-delayed students at Bradshaw...and she says that is her purpose in life...going beyond a special education class and showing students that the sky is the limit.

"They're so excited to learn which makes me excited to teach and we just have fun and we learn and we're excited to come back the next day," says Anita.

Anita has been teaching at Bradshaw for 7 years and before that, she taught in Tazewell County. And the decision to become a teacher... well, it was an easy one.

"I started substituting and I found that I enjoyed being part of someone's life. I felt maybe I could make a difference, if I could just make a difference in one then that would be great, if I could just help one," says Anita.

And Anita's students help her in return.

"I've had some losses in my family and the children knew about it, and I did not have to say anything. They all came to me and climbed on my lap and hugged me and told me they loved me and they were so sorry I was hurting. That will stay with me forever," says Anita.

So Anita may be the official "Hometown Hero," but as she tells it, her days in the classroom would not be near as bright without the students supplying the love and light.

"I couldn't believe it, I was excited, I'm honored. But I love what I do, and to be honored for something that you love to do is just even more special," says Anita.

