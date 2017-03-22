Ex-pharmacy exec acquitted of murder in meningitis outbreak

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
One year ago, more than 10 inches of rain fell on residents in Greenbrier County within 12 hours. By 4 p.m. residents in one White Sulphur Springs neighborhood were in a full panic. WVVA's Travis Roberts has more.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) A year after a White Sulphur Springs teen was snatched by the floodwater, her mother returns to the street where her home once stood to see a playground built in her daughter's honor.
The DuBois on Main African American History Museum is working to get a Mount Hope High in the history books.
Arson, battery on a police officer, drug offenses, fraud, grand larceny, and murder top the latest indictment list out of McDowell County.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A man is sentenced after pleading guilty to the 2013 killing of a Beckley man.
Gov. Jim Justice said this morning he will veto a bill directing the Department of Health and Human Resources to sell Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley.
