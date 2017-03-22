Raleigh County debuts new mascot, emergency preparedness campaign

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A new mascot is teaching kids how to be ready in an emergency. Raleigh County's Emergency Services Authority rolled out a new mascot on Wednesday morning at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging.



The mascot's name, pronounced 'Ready Fox,' is Red. E. Fox.



Thanks to a matching grant from the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF), Raleigh County's Emergency Services Authority Red. E. Fox. will be making the rounds across Raleigh County to teach children lifesaving skills in an emergency.



"It's important to start at home and I think with Red. E. Fox, we can get the children involved. The kids can then come home and get their parents involved too, so everyone is prepared," said Kim McGraw, Raleigh County's Emergency Planner. She also happened to be the actor playing Red. E. Fox at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging on Wednesday.



McGraw said Red. E. Fox will soon be heading into schools, libraries, and other county events to teach important lessons in emergency preparedness.