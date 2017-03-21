"Rocket Boys" author brings positive message to students

One of West Virginia's most accomplished sons returned home this week.

McDowell County native, turned New York Times best selling author, Homer Hickam has been all over the state since Monday.

He met with governor Jim Justice and lawmakers on behalf of tourism, arts and education programs in the mountain state, Monday.

Tuesday, Hickam spoke to students at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley and Mount View Middle School in Welch to spread his positive message.

"West Virginians are very strong and smart people and they can do pretty much whatever they want to do, but they just have to figure out what it is they want to do,” Hickam said. “So I'm carrying the 'Rocket Boys' message of passion, planning and perseverance to these students."

Hickam may be best known for writing the book "Rocket Boys" that was later adapted into the movie "October Sky."

Hickam went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and then had a long and successful career with NASA.