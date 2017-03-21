"Rocket Boys" author brings positive message to students

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
The Greenbrier County Sheriff's office released the names of shooting victims at a residence on Snake Run Road near Blue Sulphur Springs Thursday evening.More >>
The sounds of summer were heard Thursday at the opening day of Welch's Linkous Park Pool. Despite the overcast skies, the young and not-so-young turned out to splash, laugh, and play.More >>
The new state budget includes cuts to funding of major programs including the Division of Tourism and fairs and festivals. In Mercer County, that could make it difficult to draw a crowd to the area.More >>
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) A community is coming together to support a family who lost their toddler to cancer on Tuesday.More >>
A Princeton man pled guilty to a federal charge of procuring a controlled substance fraudulently.More >>
