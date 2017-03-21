Raleigh Co. town holds meeting to discuss future status as municipality

Dozens of residents at a special meeting in Rhodell Tuesday night want to see the county take over it's water system.

Some residents are concerned their water supply won't always be there.

They say the solution to that problem would be to give up local control of the town's government.

“Most of the people in this town want unincorporated,” resident Michael Meadows said. “It's been going on too long and everything and we just need to get out of the situation that they are in and get unincorporated and let the PSD take the water over and then we'd have no troubles."

Dissolving the town's charter would likely mean the Raleigh County Public Service District would be responsible for handling the town's water system.

Commissioner Dave Tolliver says the county could then apply for a grant to repair the water system on behalf of Rhodell.

For outgoing Mayor Patricia Fortner, the difficulties the town is facing, are a just sign of the times.

"The economy is not the greatest, the state's having a hard time and unfortunately it's come down to small town's like us,” Fortner said.

But fortner still hopes the only town she's ever called home can remain independent.

"I was born and raised here all my family is from here, my sister was a mayor here previously,” Fortner said. “She fought hard to keep it incorporated, so I feel like I owe it to her to keep it going."

If enough residents petition in favor of dissolving Rhodell as a city municipality, voters will go to the ballot box on June 13 to decide the town's fate.

No official petition can be submitted by the city to dissolve the charter until the council reaches a quorum\ and the council is short a few members.

Fortner says she's working in her last week as mayor to ensure that new council members and a new mayor will be appointed.