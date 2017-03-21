Class A Boys All-State Basketball Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Class A Boys All-State Basketball Teams

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

Class A Boys All-State Basketball Teams as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.  Here are those from our area that made the list.

2nd Team

Will Fenton (Fayetteville)

3rd Team

Marcus Lively (Fayetteville)

Spencer Dean (Valley Fayette)

Honorable Mention

Hunter Bevins (Greenbrier West)

Ellis Bryson (Mt View)

Craig Casto (Montcalm)

Dondre Davis (Valley Fayette)

Jared Gladwell (Meadow Bridge)

Nick Gipson (Valley Fayette)

Jamison Hamm (Summers Co)

Dillion Harper (Midland Trail)

Jaquane Imes (Mt View)

Adam Johnson (Greenbrier West)

Noah Midkiff (Greenbrier West)

Jay Moore (Greater Beckley)

Ricky Meadows (Fayetteville)

Noah Minor (Midland Trail)

Orlando Potter (Greater Beckley)

Dacota Thomas (Summers Co)

Zach Yates (Meadow Bridge)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.