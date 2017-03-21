Beamer to receive Neyland Trophy - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beamer to receive Neyland Trophy

Posted:

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

A former Virginia Tech coach is continuing to rack up the honors.  Frank Beamer will receive the Neyland Trophy for his outstanding accomplishments throughout his career.  Beamer coached 29 years in Blacksburg racking up 280 career wins.  He will be honored on April 22nd at the orange and white spring game at Tennessee.  He will also be joined by longtime North Carolina broadcaster Woody Durham.

