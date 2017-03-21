Mercer County to receive more jobs over the next three years

Some encouraging news from the Development Authority of Mercer County. The Board of Directors announced three expansion projects slated to create more than 100 jobs.

During the next three years, over 10 million dollars in new capital investments is expected to be made. Plus these projects are expected to create at least 130 new jobs. Executive Director Janet Bailey is proud of the work that the Development Authority is accomplishing.

"This is exciting for the Development Authority. Some of these projects we've been working on for over two years."

Project One features Elgin Industries relocating their operations from Cedar Bluff, Virginia to Princeton. The Authority is purchasing the facility on Shelter Road upfront, then will lease it to Elgin and to Tabor Machine.

"The Elgin Industry deal will be a 15 year lease," Bailey says. "At the end of the term, they will own the facility."

Under Project One, improvements are also slated on the industrial access road. Project Two features a company called Air Dynamics. They have signed an agreement to move into the Bluefield Cumberland Industrial Park on John Nash Blvd.

Not all of the projects underway are manufacturing related. In fact, there's a housing project underway, right here on Airport Road.

Bailey says, "They're really nice homes. They'll be fully furnished. Refrigerators, stoves, heating, air conditioning."

She also tells us the new town homes will NOT be HUD homes, and potential residents will need to provide proof of income. Chairman Frank Brady says he's glad to see more diversified jobs coming to the area.

"These jobs are light manufacturing for the most part. And they'll provide a higher wage than a retail, minimum-wage operation."