Deadline approaching for FEMA mitigation grants

NEWS RELEASE:

FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program applications due

Following the June 23, 2016 flooding a series of Public Meetings were held statewide to provide information on the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and rebuilding efforts for affected homeowners. Options provided to homeowners within this program include elevation of structures, relocation of structures outside the floodplain, Mitigation/Reconstruction (or demo/rebuild), and full acquisition and demolition of properties. Applications are still being accepted for the program, but the timeline is short to complete the application by the state and federal deadline. If you are interested in applying or require more information, contact Paula Brown, Greenbrier County Emergency Management at (304)645-5444.

What is the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program?

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) provides grants to States and local governments to implement long-term hazard mitigation measures after a major disaster declaration. Authorized under Section 404 of the Stafford Act and administered by FEMA, HMGP was created to reduce the loss of life and property due to natural disasters. The program enables mitigation measures to be implemented during the immediate recovery from a disaster. For communities without FEMA-approved hazard mitigation plans, the program also provides funding to help develop plans.

What types of projects can be funded by the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program?

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds may be used to fund projects that will reduce or eliminate the losses from future disasters. Projects must provide a long-term solution to a problem, for example, elevation of a home to reduce the risk of flood damages as opposed to buying sandbags and pumps to fight the flood. In addition, a project's potential savings must be more than the cost of implementing the project. Funds may be used to protect either public or private property or to purchase property that has been subjected to, or is in danger of, repetitive damage. Examples of projects for individual residents include, but are not limited to: Acquisition of real property for willing sellers and demolition or relocation of buildings to convert the property to open space use, Elevation of flood prone structures, demolition and reconstruction of new homes.

Who is eligible to apply?

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding is available, when authorized under a Presidential major disaster declaration. In West Virginia, HMGP funding is then available statewide. Eligible applicants include: State and local governments. Certain non-profit organizations, individual homeowners and businesses may not apply directly to the program; however a community may apply on their behalf.

How do I apply for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program or get more information?

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding is currently available to fund mitigation projects in West Virginia. Those interested in applying to the HMGP should contact Greenbrier County Emergency Management as soon as possible to begin the application process. Contact info: Paula Brown at (304)645-5444.