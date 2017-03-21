'Close the doors and lock them'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday he is turning on the light atop the Capitol dome to signal a state of emergency amid a Republican proposal to cut 150 million dollars from West Virginia's budget.



In a press conference on Tuesday, the Governor outlined several different possible scenarios under the Republican plan that would amount to nearly 150 million in cuts from the state's K-12, Higher Education, and Medicaid budget.



"Right now, it's like I'm a grizzly bear walking with a poodle just following along...bark, bark, bark, nip, nip, nip. But at some point, he's just going to turn around and eat your a**," said Gov. Justice in reference to recently amped up rhetoric with Republican leaders.

The Governor used the press conference to highlight services that could be slashed with a 50 million dollar cut to Medicaid. Among them were the Aged and Disabled Waiver services, the Developmental Disability Waiver, Hospice Care, Nursing Home Rate Reductions, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Dental services.



"We have a health care crisis that is beyond belief. There are thousands and thousands of people who will be just devastated."



Gov. Justice also announced a new war room set up next to his office in the Capitol. He said he or his budget people will be available at 9 a.m. every morning to meet with lawmakers, negotiations which he conceded have been a struggle up to this point.

"You know what we got done? Sweet rolls, bacon, eggs. We got nothing done. Nothing and I told ‘em. I said, ‘Listen here, I don’t need to be up at 5 o’clock in the morning and come down here for nothing. If I’m going to get up at 5 o’clock in the morning, I’m going to go turkey hunting," said the Governor in reference to a planned budget meeting with lawmakers last Monday.



Gov. Justice said he is not ruling out a government shutdown if negotiations continue on their current path.



"Are they really willing to turn their backs on people and just cut them off? Throw them out in the cold? I'm not. I'm not. And if that means we've got to shutdown then we shutdown."

Senate President Mitch Carmichael fired back following the Governor's press conference on Tuesday, releasing the following statement:

“Since November 8, this Governor has consistently promised the sky and delivered the rain. He pledged to our citizens that he would balance a budget without raising taxes. He did not. He pledged to our citizens that he would step up and handle his own outstanding tax burden. He has not. He pledged to the Legislature that he would deliver a budget that would make the kinds of tough cuts that would be needed to get this state back on a course to prosperity. He has not. He said he had found the money necessary to prevent a ‘raid’ on the Rainy Day fund. He has not."

Democrats from House and Senate showed up to talk budget at 9am. Too bad Republicans chose not to participate in talks today. #wvgov #wvpol pic.twitter.com/hzgNoMhwp7 — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 22, 2017

He went on "Governor Justice has repeatedly asked both the public and the Legislature to ‘trust him,’ and to ‘judge him by his deeds.’ The deeds this Governor today show a person who is dangerously unprepared to lead this state, and someone who has a deep disrespect for constitutional government and the hardworking, taxpaying citizens who elected him. This Legislature will not stand by and allow the taxpayers to be used as collateral, or to be disrespected any longer.”

Lawmakers have less than three weeks left in the 2017 Legislative Session. A budget must be passed and signed by the Governor by July 1, 2017, to avert a government shutdown.