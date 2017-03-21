West Virginia Senate backs sales of no-warranty cars

West Virginia's Senate has voted to permit the sale of used cars that cannot even run provided their condition is disclosed.

The bill approved 33-1 on Tuesday would authorize "as is" sales of vehicles without the usually required implied warranties that they are operable and can pass state safety inspections.

Vehicles could be sold without warranties if they meet one of five criteria: sold for less than $2,500; driven more than 80,000 miles already; at least seven years old; custom built or modified for show or racing; inoperable and a total loss.

Sellers would have to disclose defects and malfunctions in writing. Buyers would have to sign disclaimers acknowledging that.

Sen. Charles Trump says lawmakers were told that West Virginia was losing such sales to other states that allow them.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More WV Legislative news on WVVA.com