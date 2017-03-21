Justice to light up Capitol dome, declares crisis over possible health cuts

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice plans to turn on the Capitol dome light to signal a state healthcare crisis.

Justice says the GOP budget proposal includes a $50 million cut to Medicaid, a $50 million cut to public education, and another $50 million cut to higher education. Justice says the cuts to Medicaid would eliminate or reduce health coverage for thousands of people. It would also reduce aged, disabled, and developmental disability benefits.

Justice is proposing a $4.5 billion budget which doubles the tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike and includes a gas tax increase of 4.5 cent per gallon. Leaders in the Republican-led House and Senate don't want any new taxes. Their proposed budget is an estimated $4.05 billion.

Justice says he will open his office doors to state lawmakers Wednesday morning.

"We need to close the doors and lock them at the Capitol until lawmakers get a budget. I'm here to negotiate," says Gov. Jim Justice during a news conference on Tuesday.

It would be a total health care emergency for the state’s most vulnerable citizens if they get cut $50M by @wvlegislature. #wvgov #wvpol — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 21, 2017

