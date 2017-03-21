Lightning safety: no outside place is safe!

In the year 2016 alone, 38 people were killed by lightning across the US. (See chart here). When examining the locations of these fatalities, places where people were struck vary : in yards, cemeteries, under trees, outside of buildings, on mountain tops while hiking, on bodies of water, etc. There is one thing that all of the deaths had in common though: they were outside.

As rule number 1) NO PLACE OUTDOORS is safe to be during a thunderstorm. Remember, if you can hear thunder, lightning can be close enough to strike you. Getting to a shelter and away from windows should be your first line of defense.

2) Using the 30/30 rule is a useful tactic when trying to decide whether or not to continue with any outdoor activities when a thunderstorm is in the area. If you can count to 30 seconds or less between the time you hear a clap of thunder, and then see a bolt of lighting, it is best to wait at least 30 mins until this is no longer the case, before you go back outside.

3) If outside with no buildings, but your car is nearby, get in the vehicle! Metal-topped automobiles with the windows rolled up are usually safe in the event of a thunderstorm.

4) STAY AWAY FROM any tall objects, like trees, flagpoles, tall fences, etc. Lighting is generally attracted to taller objects (though it still not a guarantee that lightning may pick a flagpole over a shorter human being). AVOID WATER, when lightning strikes water, it immediately spreads across its surface- if a thunderstorm is coming and you are fishing or swimming, get to land.

5) AS A LAST RESORT- if outside with absolutely no nearby shelter, get into an area away from trees and crouch down on your heels with your hands over your head. DO NOT LIE FLAT on the ground. You want to minimize both your height, and your surface area if lightning is near.