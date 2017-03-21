UPDATE: Roommate to be charged in Lewisburg stabbing death

Police in Lewisburg have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Puerto Rico man in connection with the stabbing death of his roommate.

The victim, Bradley Jerome Morales-Andrades, 21, of Lewisburg, died Tuesday at Charleston Area Medical Center. Police say he was stabbed during a fight at the Perrine apartments earlier on that day.

Edwood Gerado Reyes Cortijo, 23, of San Juan, Puerto Rico will be charged with first degree murder once he is released from the hospital. Cortijo was also stabbed during the fight and is currently receiving treatment at Charleston Area Medical Center. Police expect him to be released later this week.

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say a fight broke out between roommates.

Officers were dispatched to the Perrine Apartments around 3 a.m. Tuesday where a man, stabbed multiple times, was lying in the parking lot. Police say two men who share an apartment stabbed each other during a fight.

Both men were taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and then to Charleston Area Medical Center. Police say one man has since died. The identities of two men are not being released at this time pending notification of immediate family.

The Lewisburg Police Dept. is handling the investigation. Officers say "charges will be forth coming."