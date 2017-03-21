Kentucky fugitive nabbed in McDowell County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Kentucky fugitive nabbed in McDowell County

A Kentucky fugitive was arrested following a routine traffic stop in McDowell County.

Troopers made the stop around 8 p.m. Monday on Route 52 in the Northfork area. A passenger in the vehicle identified himself by a name that turned out to be fake. Further investigation revealed he was a fugitive from Kentucky.

James Reed was wanted in Kentucky for a felony probation violation and felony non payment of child support. An extradition hearing has not been scheduled. Reed could be charged in West Virginia as well.

Troopers M.D. Brooks, E.W. Boothe and Trooper First Class J.R. Coburn handled the investigation.

