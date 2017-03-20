Concord Softball sweeps WV State off a pair of walkoffs - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Softball sweeps WV State off a pair of walkoffs

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Softball team used some late inning magic to sweep a doubleheader from WV State on Monday afternoon.

In game one, the Mountain Lions tied the game in the bottom of the 6th off a Kylie Kent single.  Then finished the comeback with a Abby Beaty single in the bottom of the 8th to win 4-3.

In game two, Concord entered the bottom of the 7th down 3, but the Mountain Lions tied it up capped by Allie Reed's RBI single.  The Yellow Jackets got one in the top of the 9th, but Jenna Witt hit a 2 run double in the bottom half of the inning to help the Mountain Lions win 9-7.

With the sweep, Concord improves to 13-15 overall and 2-2 in the Mountain East.  Up next, Concord will host West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.

