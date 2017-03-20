Concord Baseball splits with Urbana

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Baseball team split a doubleheader with Urbana on Monday afternoon.

The Mountain Lions dropped the first game 10-1. Concord scored the first run of the game off a Evan Webb single, but the Blue Knights scored the next 10. Urbana was led by Damario Brown who went 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs.

In the 2nd game. Concord got out to a big lead and didn't look back as it won 29-6. The big inning came in the 4th win the Mountain Lions scored 9. Concord was led by Jordan Clark and Jakob Divers who each had 6 RBIs.

Concord improves to 9-11 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain East. Up next, the Mountain Lions will travel to West Liberty on Saturday.