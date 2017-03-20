Concord Baseball splits with Urbana

A one-year deal was inked between the Tazewell County School Board and the City of Bluefield allowing the district's football teams to continue playing at Mitchell Stadium.More >>
Mark Montgomery has waited a long time to be a head coach at the high school level again, and he's happy he got one right next to home
Another local athlete has signed a letter of intent to continue her playing career
No stranger to life as a head football coach, David Witt returns to the lead role this season for the Greenbrier West Cavaliers
The NCAA deemed West Virginia quarterback Will Grier eligible for the season opener against Virginia Tech
A familiar face to many around southern West Virginia high school football, Chris Vicars will be roaming a new sideline in 2017
A pair of Concord players received some big academic honors today from the Mountain East Conference
Former Greenbrier East Spartan Colby Johnson is spending his summer with the West Virginia Miners.
The North gets by the South 10-7 in the annual North-South All-Star game from Charleston.
The North-South football Hall of Fame welcomed in two members to its' hall on Saturday.
