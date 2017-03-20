New business means new jobs to Bluefield, West Virginia

As the anniversary of the flooding in the summer of 2016 approaches, many are reflecting on their recovery efforts. After a popular camp suffered over $300,000 dollars worth of damage, one year later, the workers at Camp Summers say they aren’t only impressed with their recovery time, but they feel the campgrounds are better than they were before.More >>
A one-year deal was inked between the Tazewell County School Board and the City of Bluefield allowing the district's football teams to continue playing at Mitchell Stadium.More >>
A three-year-old from Raleigh County battling a rare form of cancer has passed away. Ashlyn Belcher underwent brain surgery in March. That's when WVVA's Annie Moore shared her story with us.More >>
A Princeton man pled guilty to a federal charge of procuring a controlled substance fraudulently.More >>
Looking back on a year filled with devastation can also bring out the strength in communities. On Friday, the Town of Rainelle will celebrate all that happened on June 23rd, 2016.More >>
For decades every August, the Lilly family holds their annual family reunion. Today, the Lilly's had some renovations done, in preparation for their upcoming get-together.More >>
Drivers along U.S. Route 60 in Fayette and Greenbrier counties can expect some delays next weekMore >>
Democratic Gov. Jim Justice is refusing to sign a budget passed by the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature, saying the cuts to state programs and services are still too deep, but he will allow it to take effect.More >>
