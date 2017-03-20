New business means new jobs to Bluefield, West Virginia

The Development Authority of Mercer County recently announced a new business is coming to the area. Harbor Freight Tools is the company.

Janet Bailey is the executive director for the Development Authority. She explains how it all came to be.

"We actually did some cold calling, we sent letters to some companies, and we do this all the time. Harbor Freight was one of the companies that responded, and we sent them additional information."

Though Harbor Freight already has a location in Beckley, this will be its first store in Mercer County.

Director Bailey says, "I'm glad they chose the Bluefield area. I think that's a wonderful location for them."

The Development Authority believes 20-30 positions will need to be filled. Local resident Linda Price is excited to see more business coming to Bluefield, West Virginia specifically.

"We're stuck between Princeton and Bluefield, Virginia" Linda says. "Both of them are growing, and we're not. So it does give someone the opportunity to get a job."

Linda is encouraged by the recent economic growth, and hopes that high school and college students take notice.

"That gives high school kids an opportunity to find a job, and stay in the state, because we need them."

Construction and plumbing crews are hard at work, as Harbor Freight is tentatively wanting to open sometime this summer.

Harbor Freight is already accepting applications. If interested in becoming an employee, you are encouraged to apply online.