Former News Anchor takes on new role at Red Cross

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) You may recognize a new friendly face at the American Red Cross in Beckley.



Former WVVA News Anchor Courtney Clark is the charity's new Exec. Dir. for the Southeast West Virginia Chapter.



Clark will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the chapter, fundraising, and promotion of the organization in order to raise public awareness and increase volunteer participation.



As part of Red Cross Month in March, Clark touted several recent efforts by volunteers on Monday who spent tireless hours installing smoke alarms this year. The actions of three volunteers in particular, she said, led to six people escaping a house fire alive in September of 2016.



"Two of our volunteers, Elizabeth and Roy Pruett, responded to a fire in September of 2016. The fire alarms were actually installed by the Oakvale Fire Dept. and another Red Cross volunteer, Bow Baker, during our Home Fire Campaign. So six people were able to make it out of that house, including a quadriplegic veteran. So we can't thank our volunteers enough," said Clark, during an interview with WVVA News on Monday.



For those interested in helping out the Red Cross, Clark said the organization will be the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters' visit on Tuesday night. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at the Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley.