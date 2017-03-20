UPDATE: Raleigh County toddler battling cancer out of surgery

COLUMBUS, OH (WVVA) A toddler in the fight of her life undergoes brain surgery on Thursday.



Three year old Ashlyn Belcher is 'doing well,' according to her mother, Tasha Belcher, after several hours in surgery to remove a tumor on her brain.



The toddler was diagnosed with a rare cancer affecting the central nervous system in February of 2016. After 11 months of chemotherapy, Belcher said doctors were finally able to operate on Thursday.



Belcher said her daughter is recovering on Friday at the Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio.

Anyone interested in showing their support for Ashlyn may check out a t-shirt at:

https://www.booster.com/team-ashlyn1?share=8131490216722548&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=mobile-campaign-page-share&utm_medium=social&ref=facebook_social_mobile-campaign-page-share&utm_content=team-ashlyn1&type=6&side=front



Or to keep up with Ashlyn's journey, check out:



https://www.facebook.com/groups/960222804014852/



--------------------------------------------

BECKLEY, W.VA. (WVVA) Three-year-old Ashlyn Belcher was the picture of health last year as she played with her older sister, Hayden. The toddler loved going to Church, playing with her puppy, and watching her favorite scenes from the Disney classic Frozen.



It was a near perfect life, it seemed, up until February of 2016.



"We took her to the doctor last February with what we thought was the flu. After that, it was just downhill. She didn't eat. She had diarrhea. She developed bell palsy, the same that she has right now on her face," said Ashlyn's mother, Tasha Belcher.



After taking her daughter to doctor after doctor, she finally had an answer at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) in Charleston. It was not the flu,.



"That's a mother's worst fear to find out that their child has cancer and that it's rare. They didn't think she would survive overnight," recalls Belcher.



Ashlyn had tumors in her bone marrow, on her spine, and in her brain; a rare cancer called Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT).



"Nobody ever wants to know that feeling." Belcher said her daughter eventually became well enough to start chemo. "But it had to be God."



Ashlyn completed 11 months of chemo. Now, her doctors say she has only one brain tumor left and its big enough to operate.



"Only thing I can say is that I keep holding on; no matter what they told me or how dark it looked....I just kept holding on," adds Belcher.



Belcher will be holding onto hope Monday night as she heads with Ashlyn to the Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio for what she hopes to be her little girl's final surgery.



Anyone interested in showing their support for Ashlyn may check out a t-shirt at:



https://www.booster.com/team-ashlyn1?share=9191489861674191&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=mobile-campaign-page-share&utm_medium=social&ref=facebook_social_mobile-campaign-page-share&utm_content=team-ashlyn1&type=6&side=front



Or to keep up with Ashlyn's journey, check out:



https://www.facebook.com/groups/960222804014852/

The family also attends the New Life Tabernacle Church in Crab Orchard.