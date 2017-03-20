A Bluefield man pleads guilty to drug charges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

A Bluefield man pleads guilty to drug charges

CHARLESTON, WV -

According to the United States Attorney Office, a Bluefield man has plead guilty to a federal drug crime.

On March 14th, Marvin Gillespie, 65, admitted to the distribution of hydromorphone to a confidential informant working with law enforcement in the Bluefield area. 

Gillespie will be sentenced to federal prison on June 21, 2017 and will face up to 20 years.

The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted this investigation.

