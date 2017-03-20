Class A Girls Basketball All-State Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Class A Girls Basketball All-State Teams

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

Class "A" Girls Basketball All-State Teams voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.  Here are those from our area that made the lists:

1st Team

Brittney Justice (Summers Co)

Whitney Justice (Summers Co)

2nd Team

Kendall Malay (Fayetteville)

3rd Team

Hannah Taylor-Captain (Summers Co)

Honorable Mention

Stormy Carver (Montcalm)

Kaitlyn Gillespie (Mt View)

Caroline Fenton (Fayetteville)

Autumn Hill (Fayetteville)

Tiffani Cline (Summers Co)

Jenny Wilson (Midland Trail)

Lauren Smith (Greater Beckley Christian)

