Two Rams named NCCAA Basketball All-Americans - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Two Rams named NCCAA Basketball All-Americans

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Two Bluefield College basketball stars were named to a prestigious list.  Ram players Danae Cox and Cordaris Townes were named NCCAA All-Americans.  Cox named named to the 3rd team after averaging 11.5 points this season while hitting a team high 86 threes.  Townes was named to the 2nd team after leading the team with scoring and blocks with 15 points and 9 rebounds per game.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.