Two Rams named NCCAA Basketball All-Americans

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Two Bluefield College basketball stars were named to a prestigious list. Ram players Danae Cox and Cordaris Townes were named NCCAA All-Americans. Cox named named to the 3rd team after averaging 11.5 points this season while hitting a team high 86 threes. Townes was named to the 2nd team after leading the team with scoring and blocks with 15 points and 9 rebounds per game.